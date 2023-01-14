The final Google Stadia game, released today, is a piece of history

picture : The Google

if you don’t hear, Google Stadia and is closed Shop closing next week. But before the never-ending game streaming service dies, it has one small (and free) gift that you can only play for a few days before it all goes offline.

Launched in 2019, Google Stadia was an expensive and huge investment by Google in the world of video games. Powered by the cloud aka a collection of off-site servers and computers, Stadia’s big promise was instant play on the go. No more updates or expensive consoles. And while it works sometimesThe high cost of games, lack of features, small library, and internet costs ended up killing the service. Definitely, Some superfans have logged him thousands of hoursbut for most people, that wasn’t what they wanted or needed from a video game platform.

So it was no surprise that in September of last year, Google has announced the end of Stadia. In five days, on January 18th, the video game streaming service will shut down. With the end nearing, it seemed unlikely that Stadia would receive any new game releases. However, Google has published one last game. But don’t expect some big open-world RPG or remake. Instead, it’s Stadia’s final match worm gamean internally developed title used to test Stadia long before it became a public service.

We probably never should have seen or played this quizzical snake-like game because it has rather primitive graphics and rather ugly menus. But in the final days of Stadia, it appears that the developers working on the project have been able to provide their community with one last treat. Even better, anyone can play worm game Because it’s free. (Which makes sense given The Stadia store has already stopped working.)

The game’s store page has this nice and touching description of the game and what it was used for:

Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. “Worm Game” is an unassuming title that we used to test many Stadia features, from long before our 2019 public launch, all the way up to 2022. Team Stadia won’t win game of the year, but Team Stadia has spent a lot of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything.

he worm game Some incredibly important or amazing stuff? Not right. However, it’s still really cool to get a sneak peek behind the scenes, thanks to the videos of worm gamethis small part of the testing program will be kept fairly so people can look back years from now.

In the latest great Stadia end news, Google has confirmed that starting next week, it will start letting players in Functionally open the Bluetooth of its Stadia controller.

This is a great way to make the controller – which houses one of my favorite recent D-pads – more useful and easier to connect to more devices. I doubt developers who have been working on Stadia for years were planning for the console to be the only thing left in Stadia in 2023, but here we are.