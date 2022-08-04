August 4, 2022

The file size of the scarlet and violet pokemon switch has apparently been revealed

Ayhan 6 mins ago 1 min read
Photo: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo Live

New Switch Games pokemon scarlet and violet They are close to being released. Not only will coaches have to decide which version they will have, they will also have to decide whether they will have a physical or digital copy of the game.

If you’re going the digital route, according to Nintendo’s official webpage listing – you’ll require these titles 10 GB of file space each. in contrast, Pokemon Legends: Arceus I was 6.1 GB in size and pokemon sword and shield they were 12.4 GB All.

These file sizes are subject to change between now and the November 18 release date, and there may be patches and updates that increase the total file size in the future. If you plan to purchase a hard copy instead, be sure to check out our handy pre-ordering guide. There are even some double-pack deals.

In Pokémon Presents yesterday, the early purchase reward was also revealed. It is a special Pikachu game that can be claimed if you open the Mystery Gift option before February 28, 2023. This takes approximately 1-1.5 hours of playing time. Here’s another look:

Pokemon presents
Photo: The Pokémon Company

Will you be picking up digital or physical copies of scarlet and violet, or a combination of both? Leave comission below.

See also  Ubisoft will shut down its multiplayer and online services for 15 games in September 2022

