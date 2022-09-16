The fetus was without a skull, but the Louisiana woman had to travel 1,400 miles to get an abortion.

Nancy Davis had an abortion and was told by doctors in Louisiana that they could not perform the procedure because of the state’s abortion ban.











An anti-abortion activist reads the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Louisiana's abortion law in Washington, DC.



Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP





After the US Supreme Court in June dissolved Constitutional protections for the right to abortion have been introduced in many states tighten Abortion laws.

For example, in the state of Louisiana, abortion is permitted in cases of threat to the life of the fetus and in certain other cases. Davis’ fetus suffered from a rare disorder in which part or all of the skull was missing. This disorder is not on the Louisiana Department of Health’s exemption list. To get an abortion, she traveled 1,400 miles to Manhattan.

“Carrying her to the funeral is very difficult,” said Davis, who is 13 weeks pregnant. Davis has a daughter and two adopted children.

Davis’ attorney said Louisiana state law should clarify the wording of the exemptions so that in rare cases like Davis’s, travel to another state would not be necessary. (Jezebel)