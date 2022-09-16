September 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The fetus was without a skull, but the Louisiana woman had to travel 1,400 miles to get an abortion.

Arzu 30 mins ago 1 min read

Nancy Davis had an abortion and was told by doctors in Louisiana that they could not perform the procedure because of the state’s abortion ban.






An anti-abortion activist reads the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Louisiana’s abortion law in Washington, DC.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP

After the US Supreme Court in June dissolved Constitutional protections for the right to abortion have been introduced in many states tighten Abortion laws.

For example, in the state of Louisiana, abortion is permitted in cases of threat to the life of the fetus and in certain other cases. Davis’ fetus suffered from a rare disorder in which part or all of the skull was missing. This disorder is not on the Louisiana Department of Health’s exemption list. To get an abortion, she traveled 1,400 miles to Manhattan.

“Carrying her to the funeral is very difficult,” said Davis, who is 13 weeks pregnant. Davis has a daughter and two adopted children.

Davis’ attorney said Louisiana state law should clarify the wording of the exemptions so that in rare cases like Davis’s, travel to another state would not be necessary. (Jezebel)

See also  Technology: They can ban Samsung phones in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The Russians are angry that they cannot be there II. At Elizabeth’s funeral

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Code – Science – Good news for those who open the refrigerator at night, it is not a useful meal if it is not eaten in the evening

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Instead of poor African countries, most Ukrainian grain goes to Europe

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The fetus was without a skull, but the Louisiana woman had to travel 1,400 miles to get an abortion.

30 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Uber is investigating a breach in its computer systems

31 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Ann Heishi family fight on their own land

36 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists have discovered an amazingly preserved 380 million-year-old heart

42 mins ago Izer