The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point and signals more to come

“We have moved into a new phase of politics,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, chief economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. “The Commission is no longer playing catch-up.”

central bankers expected in December That they would raise interest rates to just over 5 per cent in 2023 – which would mean a quarter-point increase after this week’s move – and leave them there for the whole year. Those higher borrowing costs would make it more expensive to finance a car or expand a business, slowing demand and helping to rebalance the economy.

In their statement on Wednesday, officials reiterated that “continued” interest rate increases are likely appropriate. But Mr. Powell said no decisions have been taken yet on rate hikes.

At times, Powell has hinted that the central bank still expects to raise interest rates to just over 5 percent and then leave them there throughout 2023.

“We’re talking about further price increases to get to that level that we think is appropriately constrained,” he said. He later added that he did not expect to cut interest rates this year if the economy performed as expected.

Mr. Powell also noted that he “doesn’t feel a lot of certainty” about where the price increase will stop and that it “definitely could be higher”, and said it was difficult to manage the risk of doing too little and inflation popping up again. On the other hand, he said, if the Fed goes too far, it will be easier to deal with.

“The job is not completely done,” he said.

So far, the evidence of labor market moderation in particular remains inconclusive: Initial claims for unemployment benefits remain muted, and the unemployment rate is as low as it has been for half a century. Job vacancies rose in December, and there are now 1.9 jobs available for every unemployed worker.