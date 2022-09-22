The fantasy sitcom in the Hulu reboot recycled the set from a real sitcom [Exclusive]

September 22, 2022

Muhammad
in our meeting With her and co-star Calum Worthy, Yu shared that the stairs, atrium, front door, and more were just as they were when she had previously interacted with them. The walls even featured reminders of the past on the back such as “Mike Baxter’s Office” and AD Sean T. Lafferty’s name adorning the area that live studio audiences never saw. And for the actress, it was a relief to have a piece of her past with her when she embarked on a new project:

“Yeah, that was really nostalgic and meaningful to me. And yes, it’s pretty dead, and I think most of my comedic inspiration came from the Dr. Kane team, and the advice I got from [‘Last Man Standing’ stars] Hector Elizondo, Nancy Travis and Tim Allen. They all made me who I am today, so I am very grateful.”

One piece of advice that stuck with Yu beyond her time in “Last Man Standing” came from Allen. she said that Toy Story The star taught her how important it is to be okay with making mistakes. “It really liberated me as an actress,” she says. “Because I was able to jump in more freely and make bolder choices.” In the first three episodes of ‘Reboot’, Elaine definitely makes some hilarious and heartwarming bold choices, so hopefully we’ll see more of that from U as the series progresses.

New episodes of “Reboot” premiere on Hulu every Tuesday until October 25, 2022.

