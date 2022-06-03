June 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

The fan sticks itself to the net during the French Open semi-finals

During the French Open semi-final match between 8th seed Casper Ruud and 20th seed Marin Zilic on Friday, a fan made her way onto the court and secured herself to the net and halted play.

The woman seemed to have her hand stuck in the net, while also locking herself in the net with a thread at the neck.

It took about 15 minutes of security to disconnect it from the network. They carried it from the court of Philippe Chatrier. Rudd and Jelic were also escorted out of court to the locker room until security made sure the court was safe again.

The tennis channel The broadcast did not highlight the protester although some fans did Capable of taking snapshots of what happened.

The women wore a T-shirt that read “We have 1,028 days left.” The T-shirt represents a climate change activist group in France called “Dernière تجديد regeneration. The project began on March 28 this year, and it hopes to improve the climate in the next three to four years.

