The famous financier blurted out: Goodbye free speech, hello Marxism

The story is subtle

At the end of last year, the author of the best-selling Rich Dad, Poor Dad was unfailingly optimistic about the prospects for the gold market. In late December, he predicted a significant rise in the precious metals market for the year. $3,800 levels May rise in 2023.

However, in recent days and weeks, notorious for his big statements, Guru has already sounded a more cautious tone when, among other things, he tweeted a message from “highly respected” analyst Steve Van Meter. Gold will break. According to Von Meter, the price of the precious metal could fall below $1,000 an ounce, but Kiyosaki still believes in gold as a long-term investment, so he’ll use this decline in volume to buy — at least that’s what he told his Twitter followers.

Gold, silver and bitcoin are real money and money is junk.

However, the one-sidedness of the story is evident to Kiyosaki, who, in addition to the above post, also made a similar announcement last month where he shared the opposing views of two experts he follows on gold. According to Guru Both approaches can be followedand the work of investors Map the logic behind the seller’s and buyer’s arguments — and conversely, nuanced logic makes you smarter, Kiyosaki believes.

By the way, the price of the precious metal has risen 8.9 percent this year, hitting a local peak in mid-April. Gold prices were close to the previous record high.

Apart from gold, With Bitcoin Of course, the Guru also handled “Once it drops, I will buy it again“- Logic is the guiding principle. According to Kiyosaki, he loves Bitcoin because when it fell from the $20,000 level to practically zero years ago, he thought it was the end of the cryptocurrency, but the quote slowly rose to $6,000. In the meantime, Guru bought a lot. According to him, he changed his mind. Voted for crypto because (against the dollar).

Cryptocurrency is in the hands of the people, not in the hands of central banks or governments.

That’s why Guru is still very optimistic about the future, no matter the setbacks, big or small, along the way:

Guru expects the price of one coin to be $100,000.

Bitcoin’s subscription is already this year An increase of almost 80 percentHowever, the $100,000 price target is a far cry from current levels.

Goodbye to freedom of speech

The guru not only shares his thoughts with the big man in the investment industry, but much more with politics He lectured on a saturated topic on Twitter. Perhaps Kiyosaki made a stronger statement after that Tucker Carlson has left Fox News. Carlson was not only one of the most popular evening news anchors, but also the most influential, with his programs often setting the agenda for conservatives and Republicans alike. The announcement of the channel’s departure comes days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit filed by voting machine company Dominion over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election — Carlson’s shows were cited several times during the trial.

Kiyosaki made it very clear in Carlson’s case

Goodbye, free speech. Hello, Marxism has arisen

Before that, at the beginning of the month Donald Trump The guru also spoke after the former US president arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was formally arrested and detained by oncoming police. Accusation Before. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury A prostitute can be paid the asking price. Trump’s lawyer also confirmed the allegation, making Trump the first former US president to be indicted, although he immediately insisted in his statement that he was innocent.

Among other things, Kiyosaki had this to say:

Sad day in America. (…) I cry. America is dying.

