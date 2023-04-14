the fall of the Dow Jones while the Boeing skates the 737 woes; JPMorgan jumps on earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Friday morning, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were just below breakeven. c. B. Morgan Chase (JPM) on earnings, with earnings from Wells Fargo, Citigroup, PNC Financial and UnitedHealth leading Wall Street’s views. Meanwhile, Boeing slid into 737 trouble as retail sales fell more than expected.







X









The stock market rebounded strongly Thursday after another slower-than-expected inflation reading, along with a rise in jobless claims. Major indices have more or less recovered Wednesday’s losses. The S&P 500 reached its best level in nearly two months, joining the Dow. The Nasdaq held a follow-up day later.

The blue-chips posted strong gains, but there weren’t many flashing buy signals.

Megacap shares were strong on Thursday. apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), a parent from Google the alphabet (Google), Meta platforms (meta), Microsoft (MSFT) Tesla stock rose more than 2%. Google stock rose again above the buy point. Apple and Microsoft stocks rose within buy zones. Tesla (TSLAAmazon stock rose within the bases that formed just below the 200-day moving average. Meta shares hit an 11-month high.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant said Thursday that Amazon is joining Microsoft and Google in the field of generative artificial intelligence. Tesla announced further price cuts in several other markets on Friday.

Metadata stock is running IBD Leaderboard and SwingTrader. MSFT stock is at IBD Long-Term Leaders.

Investors should participate in this bullish trend of the market. But the profits of the big banks loom large.

Dow jones futures today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, despite a boost to JPMorgan’s earnings. Boeing and United Health are putting pressure on the Dow. The S&P 500 lost a fraction. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.15%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points, to 3.5%. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said recent data shows the Fed has “not made much progress” on inflation, and said rates need to continue to rise.

The Commerce Department reported early Friday that retail sales fell 1% in March, or 0.8%, excluding automobiles. Both were more than expected. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce industrial production for March at 9:15 AM ET.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

Bank profits

JPMorgan, Citigroup (c) And Wells Fargo (WFC) topped earnings views Friday morning.

JPMorgan reported an uptick in deposits at the end of the first quarter versus the end of 2022, as depositors flocked to the well-capitalized giant despite its lower savings rates. It raised its forecast for net interest income for the full year.

Wells Fargo reported stronger-than-expected net income, while deposits declined slightly.

Super Regional Bank PNC Financial Services (PNC) reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of the year, with revenue nearly identical. PNC deposits have been flat. Net interest margins declined versus the fourth quarter amid higher financing costs. However, the Palestinian National Company reduced its provisions for credit losses.

JPM stock rose 7%, crossing the 50-day line. Citigroup stock jumped 3% and Wells Fargo stock faded slightly lower.

PNC stock fell 2%. Shares rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, but after sliding intraday to their worst level since November 2020.

Fed staffers see a “moderate recession” later this year due to bank stress, according to minutes from the Fed’s March 21-22 policy meeting released on Wednesday.

Several other major financial releases are due next week, including American bank (Buck), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (p) And Morgan Stanley (Ms), as well as several regional and super regional.

Boeing 737 production case

late Thursday, Boeing (Bachelor’s) warned of a drop in 737 Max production and deliveries in the short term, citing a problem with parts from a supplier, apparently Spirit Air Systems (SPR). Analysts had expected Boeing to increase production of the 737 MAX soon. BA shares fell 7%.

United Health earnings

also before opening, United Health Group (United nations) reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, and the results for health insurance companies are kicking off. Giant Dow Jones raised its full-year earnings guidance slightly, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.

UN stocks fell nearly 3% in early morning trading. Shares are up nearly 1% at 526.21 Thursday, heading towards 558.20 to buy. UnitedHealth has increased over the past two weeks, as Medicare payments are expected to rise. UN stock has 558.20 buy points but is not far from a potential trend line entry. A stop around the trend line might be welcome.

UN stock has returned to long-term leaders.

Join IBD experts as they analyze actionable shares in the bullish stock market on IBD Live

Stock market rise

The stock market rebounded again from a bearish reversal on Wednesday, with major indexes gaining momentum during Thursday’s session, closing near their highs for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% in stock market trading Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2%. Small cap Russell 2000 rose 1.3%.

US crude oil prices fell 1.1% to $82.16 a barrel, retreating from their best levels in nearly five months.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 3.45%.

Top five Chinese stocks to watch now

Tesla price cuts

Tesla announced price cuts in Europe, Israel and Singapore on Friday. The electric car giant has lowered prices in several European markets, including Germany and France, for all versions of the Model 3, S and X, as well as the Model Y. In early March, Tesla offered deep discounts in Europe, but not official price cuts.

Tesla has lowered some of the Model 3 prices in Israel, while lowering the Model 3 and Y price tags in Singapore. Last week, Tesla lowered US prices on all of its electric vehicles. It also lowered prices in Australia.

This all comes on the heels of sweeping price cuts around the world in early January, which led to record first-quarter deliveries but also likely impacted margins. The recent wave of cuts suggests margins will come under further pressure.

Tesla’s dividend is due next week.

Tesla stock fell 1% on Friday. Stocks rebounded Thursday by 3%, but it was an inside day, below all moving averages.

TSLA stock has a buy point of 207.89 cups with the handle, but this entry is just below the 200-day moving average. Investors may want to wait for a decisive move above this key level.

Market rally analysis

The stock market rebounded from Wednesday’s bearish reversal with stronger gains.

The Nasdaq led the way on Thursday. The heavy tech index has rebounded back above 12,000. It’s close to its March 31 high, with the 2023 peak just above that. Volume rose slightly on the Nasdaq, giving the high-tech index an accumulation day after three distribution days in the previous five sessions.

The strong gain in the price higher was a follow-up day for the Nasdaq.

Trading volume decreased on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. However, the S&P 500 rose above early-April highs to its best level since mid-February, not from its 2023 highs. The Dow Jones reclaimed the 34,000 level with a 2023 high above that. The Russell 2000 moved above the 21-day line but is well below the 50-day and 200-day lines.

The winners beat the losers by nearly 5 to 2 on the NYSE and NASDAQ

But despite the wide range and strong price gains for the major indexes, there weren’t many stocks flashing buy signals.

southern copper (SCCO) And Freeport McMoRan (FCX) showed an upward movement, while service now (now) flirting with penetration. STMicroelectronics (STM), HubSpot (interlocutor) And Flying wire (FLYW) All purchase points redeemed.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Fund (RSP) rose 0.8%, which was a nice gain but definitely lagged behind the S&P 500. The RSP is still below its 50-day low.

Megacap Technologies was a strong performer Thursday and has been throughout 2023. AMZN stock jumped 4.7%, retracing its 50-day streak. Apple stock rose 3.4% while Meta stock rose 3%. Google stock advanced 2.7% as the tech giant moved back above its buy point. Microsoft stock trailed, advancing 2.2%.

A breakout to the highs in 2023 would be a huge move higher for the market. Ideally, bandwidth will continue to improve, with RSP gaining some ground over SPY.

It’s time to market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

What are you doing now

Thursday’s actions were a positive move for the stock market rally, despite the relatively few buying opportunities.

Investors can add exposure gradually, as long as market trends are higher. It won’t take long for the major indices and blue chips to look battered again.

The market is still in a sideways pattern, with sectors and individual names subject to huge swings at times. Try to build a portfolio with positions in leading stocks from a variety of sectors or topics.

Be prepared to take profits and cut losses quickly. Investors should always remain flexible, but this is definitely not the time to stay in a bullish or bearish mindset.

Read the big picture every day to stay in sync with market trend, leading stocks and sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @employee For stock market updates and more.

You may also like:

Why the IBD tool simplifies your search for the best stocks

Catch the next winning stocks with MarketSmith

Best growth stocks to buy and monitor

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD blue-chip stock listings, tools and analytics today

Tesla vs. BYD: EV Giants Vy for the Crown, But Which One is a Better Buy?