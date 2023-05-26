May 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Fall of Society – Miscellaneous – has begun

Muhammad 35 mins ago 2 min read
Whoopi Goldberg

Courtesy of ABC

Whoopi Goldberg has some strong feelings for “American Idol”.

Speaking earlier this week on “The View,” Goldberg said, “We as a society love watching things to judge people. I’ve always thought the beginning of society’s breakdown was with — what’s that show called?”

“American Idol” on ABC? The producer responded by hinting to Goldberg that “The View” shares a network with the singing competition series.

“It wasn’t always on ABC,” Goldberg said. “When it started, it was on another network.”

Goldberg explained: “Once we gave people the power to judge other people, I think we just got along with it, and it got out of hand… They let the audience decide who that person was. Once we did that, we went into a loop.”

Halfway through her critique, Goldberg paused, looked at the screen, and asked the producer, who might have signaled her to change subjects, “Did you really do that?”

The camera panned to the producer, who said with a smile, “The thing is you talked about this, it just got better. Do you like it now, remember?”

Goldberg responded, “When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it.” “They have it now, it’s a different show. It’s a very different show. The judges are different. Changed. ABC knows I feel this. I told them. It has nothing to do with them.”

Stirring the proverbial pot, Goldberg then says, “Look, things are getting started, man!”

American Idol, which launched in 2002 on Fox, moved to ABC in 2018. The series recently concluded its 21st season.

Watch a clip from Wednesday’s episode of “The View” below.

See also  Lil' Baby shared with Travis Scott, Canelo Alvarez before not attending the party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ Sees $10M+ Previews – Deadline

9 hours ago Muhammad
8 min read

Senator Gillibrand, Lil Wayne and Robot – Deadline

17 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

Britney Spears is reunited with her mom, Lynn, for the first time in years… and they’re chatting at her house

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

The Fall of Society – Miscellaneous – has begun

35 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

ULA cancels critical Vulcan Centaur rocket launch pad test due to engine ignition delay

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Iowa AD Gary Barta retires: What it means for the Hawkeyes athletic department

1 hour ago Emet
2 min read

How to power Google’s new generative AI search experience

1 hour ago Ayhan