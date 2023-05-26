The Fall of Society – Miscellaneous – has begun

Courtesy of ABC

Whoopi Goldberg has some strong feelings for “American Idol”.

Speaking earlier this week on “The View,” Goldberg said, “We as a society love watching things to judge people. I’ve always thought the beginning of society’s breakdown was with — what’s that show called?”

“American Idol” on ABC? The producer responded by hinting to Goldberg that “The View” shares a network with the singing competition series.

“It wasn’t always on ABC,” Goldberg said. “When it started, it was on another network.”

Goldberg explained: “Once we gave people the power to judge other people, I think we just got along with it, and it got out of hand… They let the audience decide who that person was. Once we did that, we went into a loop.”

Halfway through her critique, Goldberg paused, looked at the screen, and asked the producer, who might have signaled her to change subjects, “Did you really do that?”

The camera panned to the producer, who said with a smile, “The thing is you talked about this, it just got better. Do you like it now, remember?”

Goldberg responded, “When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it.” “They have it now, it’s a different show. It’s a very different show. The judges are different. Changed. ABC knows I feel this. I told them. It has nothing to do with them.”

Stirring the proverbial pot, Goldberg then says, “Look, things are getting started, man!”

American Idol, which launched in 2002 on Fox, moved to ABC in 2018. The series recently concluded its 21st season.

