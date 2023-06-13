June 13, 2023

The Exynos W930 chip of the Galaxy Watch 6 is shown

Ayhan 12 mins ago 1 min read

Samsung is preparing to launch a new chipset with its upcoming Wear OS watch, the Galaxy Watch 6, and now the Exynos W930 has made an early appearance.

On the Bluetooth SIG, a regulatory board for Bluetooth-equipped products, the Exynos “S5E5515” appeared. like the list Further confirms, this is the Exynos W930, the successor to the Samsung Exynos W920 used in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

It was previously reported that the Exynos W930 chip will be codenamed “W980”, and it is said to bring about a 10% performance increase for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series.

This list, as spotted first SamMobileIt is mentioned that the chip will be compatible with Bluetooth 5.3, which the Galaxy Watch 5 also supported last year. This lends credence to the idea that the W930 is actually just a revision of the W920. Notably, both chips carry Model number S5E5515.

The Exynos S5E5515 will be used with a compatible RF chip to create a complete BT + Wi-Fi solution that supports Bluetooth 5.3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are expected to debut in July alongside the new foldable devices, with the classic reviving the company’s famous rotating bezel controls.

See also  Max Payne 1 & 2 is being remastered by Remedy and Rockstar for PS5, PC and Xbox

