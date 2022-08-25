The expert predicts a dramatic future for the war in Ukraine – the whole of Europe could be in big trouble

The five points collected by Subbag are as follows:

1. The war will be long

According to the analyst, the conflict At least one more year, However, it may take longer Its intensity shows a decreasing trend.

Ukraine refuses to give up territories already occupied by Russian troops. They will continue to fight for their return. This statement seems to be confirmed by a communication recently used by the Ukrainian government, according to which they want to recapture not only the territories lost since February, but also the Crimean peninsula, which belonged to the country before 2014, and the secession areas. Donbass.

At the same time, the loss of already occupied territories would be a huge loss for the Kremlin. So it is basically unthinkable that these regions would voluntarily give up. Russian teams are confident that the cold winter will bring positive changes for them.

Kiev and Moscow’s refusal to negotiate with each other for anything other than grain exports is also against a peaceful end to the war, as mass graves were discovered by Ukrainian soldiers in Bucha, Irbiny and other areas near Kiev. .

A longer war is also predicted after the fall of Liszhansk in eastern Ukraine. The front rows were only slightly changed.

2. Ukraine does not have enough weapons to counterattack

The main goal of Ukrainian troops is to recapture the city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnieper, but at the same time it is too much. The “one million soldiers” mentioned by Kiev are actually far fewer than that, and they don’t have enough heavy weapons. The city must be taken back.

US Marines train with the M142 HIMARS Multiple Rocket Launcher. Ukraine also uses such weapons effectively. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although Kiev successfully used guerrilla attacks and precision artillery supplied by the West, it is plausible to believe that this tactic alone can significantly change the current situation on the front.

Russian troops are unlikely As in Kiev, also from southern Ukraine They will withdraw on their own Due to supply disruptions.

3. Russia wants to advance, but as time goes by, it will be content to keep the territories it already occupies.

to Moscow – Compared to the first months of the war – You don’t have a developed strategy To acquire territory. Attempting to gain as much ground as possible through massive use of artillery, continuous bombardment of Ukrainian cities and slow progress.

The analyst believes Moscow chose this slow strategy for two reasons: On the one hand, because it is efficient, on the other hand, to reduce your own losses.

Sabak does not elaborate on why he thinks the Russians’ already mentioned strategy is effective.

It is worth noting that fixed Russian artillery and the ammunition depots used to deliver them are easy targets for precision artillery equipment supplied to Ukraine by the West.

More and more signs point to the Kremlin In addition to the Donbass, it was previously under its de facto control It wants to annex the already occupied Zaporizhia and Kherson districts to Russia. The Russian government has increasingly hinted at a possible referendum in the region.

4. Winter will create refugees and energy crisis

The eastern part of Ukraine no longer has a reliable gas supply, so it’s easy to imagine colder weather, according to some analysts. Two million Ukrainians would flee westward, primarily to Poland.

Ukraine fears that Russian troops will also target the country’s energy network (for example, by disconnecting the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant from the network), thereby further worsening the situation for the population.

At the same time, the energy crisis is a great opportunity for RussiaBeing one of Europe’s most important fossil fuel suppliers, it can put pressure on European decision-makers and try to loosen sanctions against it.

5. NATO must decide whether Ukraine should win

It can be considered a fact that without Western weapons, the Ukrainian defense would have been much less effective. Moreover, it is easy to imagine that it would have collapsed in the first days of the war, but at the same time The quantity and quality of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western powers did not allow Kiev to launch a counterattack.

Ruined buildings in the city of Mariupol. Source: via Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Wikimedia Commons

NATO has often insisted that Russian troops be pushed back to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders, but Kiev needs assets such as medium-range missiles, Western tanks and modern helicopters and fighter jets to do so.

Similar analyzes to Sabah’s opinion have been produced by portfolio analysts before, unfortunately the consensus is that in addition to protracted war, there is a serious energy crisis on the horizon.

Cover photo: Russian T-72 tank shot down in Mariupol. Cover image is an example, source: Getty Images