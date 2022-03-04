The expanded and improved GTA 5 offers 4K, ray tracing, and 60fps options

when Grand Theft Auto 5 Leap to current-generation consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – In March, the latest installment of the Rockstar Games crime saga will offer three graphics settings that will allow players to customize their experience according to their needs. on Friday, Rockstar in detail Just how the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are ‘expanded and improved’ GTA 5 across those platforms.

GTA 5Fidelity mode “tuned for highest visual quality” and targets 30 frames per second. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will run in native 4K resolution, with ray tracing enabled. On Xbox Series S, Fidelity mode will offer an upgraded 4K resolution.

Game Performance Mode is “tuned for the most responsive gaming experience” and targets 60 frames per second. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, this 60fps game will run in enhanced 4K, while the S Series version will run at 1080p.

Performance RT mode is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5providing a combination of the previously mentioned modes, with improved 4K resolution, ray tracing, and 60fps target.

Photo: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has reiterated its broader visual improvements for GTA 5, which includes faster load times; improve lighting, shadows and water reflections; Increasing the population, the diversity of traffic and the density of vegetation. Appropriately, the new versions of GTA 5 It will also include “new, highly detailed Explosions”.

On PlayStation 5, Rockstar also highlighted the new DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive playback features. Players will feel new sensations of weather effects, directional damage, road surfaces and explosions appropriately.

Rockstar also announced that players will be able to continue playing them GTA 5 The story (and their progression in GTA Online) is saved in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions – this one-time transfer that carries cross-generation and cross-platform. Starting Friday, players can upload their save progress through a file Rockstar Games Social Club.

Photo: Rockstar Games

Enhanced and extended versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 Come to PS5 and Xbox Series X digitally on March 15th, with physical versions of the game arriving sometime in April. GTA 5‘s Redesigned versions announced In June 2020, it was It was originally scheduled for release in 2021. The original games were released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013.