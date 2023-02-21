February 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The exit of Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte from the Manchester City squad in the first leg of RB Leipzig

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read

Manchester City will miss Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 match against Leipzig due to illness.

De Bruyne and Laporte missed Tuesday’s training session and were left out of City’s 22-man squad for Wednesday night’s match in Germany.

De Bruyne and Laporte both started City’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola said in his press conference: “This is what happens during the season, and unfortunately it happens sometimes. He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good after the game with Forest on Sunday, and Aymer didn’t feel good yesterday. Another player will play. It happens sometimes.”

De Bruyne, 31, was replaced by Julian Alvarez in the 88th minute, while Laporte, 28, played the full 90 minutes alongside Ruben Dias in the heart of City’s defence.

Guardiola will also not be able to call up John Stones as the England centre-back is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Teenagers Alexander Robertson and Shea Charles, both 19, were chosen for City’s travel party because of their trip to Germany.

Guardiola will discuss the absence of De Bruyne and Laporte when he addresses the media at 17.45 (GMT).

The Champions League match at the Red Bull Arena will see City, who ranks second in the English Premier League, face Leipzig, who ranks fifth in the German League.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku will be assessed for the next 24 hours as he can only complete parts of Tuesday’s training session due to a muscle problem.

See also  2022 NFL Trade Tracker

Manchester City’s 22-man squad to face RB Leipzig: Kyle Walker, Robin Dias, Calvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Rodrygo, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson, Maximo Pironi, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Shea Charles, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Alexander Robertson.

Go deeper

Man City mailbag: Phillips, Foden and the impact of fees on transfer plans

(Photo: Getty Images)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Manchester United’s bidding war already has a winner: the sellers

9 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Ohio State women’s basketball completes regular season sweep of Michigan with a 74-61 win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor

17 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Peter Laviolette makes huge changes to the Capitals lineup after four straight losses in regulation

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

According to a Polish woman who was the victim of a notorious child trafficking scandal in the 2000s, DNA testing is coming

39 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

A sudden rush to harness sustainable aviation fuel

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour – Rolling Stone

42 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The exit of Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte from the Manchester City squad in the first leg of RB Leipzig

1 hour ago Emet