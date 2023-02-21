The exit of Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte from the Manchester City squad in the first leg of RB Leipzig

Manchester City will miss Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 match against Leipzig due to illness.

De Bruyne and Laporte missed Tuesday’s training session and were left out of City’s 22-man squad for Wednesday night’s match in Germany.

De Bruyne and Laporte both started City’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola said in his press conference: “This is what happens during the season, and unfortunately it happens sometimes. He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good after the game with Forest on Sunday, and Aymer didn’t feel good yesterday. Another player will play. It happens sometimes.”

De Bruyne, 31, was replaced by Julian Alvarez in the 88th minute, while Laporte, 28, played the full 90 minutes alongside Ruben Dias in the heart of City’s defence.

Guardiola will also not be able to call up John Stones as the England centre-back is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Teenagers Alexander Robertson and Shea Charles, both 19, were chosen for City’s travel party because of their trip to Germany.

Guardiola will discuss the absence of De Bruyne and Laporte when he addresses the media at 17.45 (GMT).

The Champions League match at the Red Bull Arena will see City, who ranks second in the English Premier League, face Leipzig, who ranks fifth in the German League.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku will be assessed for the next 24 hours as he can only complete parts of Tuesday’s training session due to a muscle problem.

Manchester City’s 22-man squad to face RB Leipzig: Kyle Walker, Robin Dias, Calvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Rodrygo, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson, Maximo Pironi, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Shea Charles, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Alexander Robertson.

(Photo: Getty Images)