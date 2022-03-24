The European Union targets the power of Big Tech with the Digital Landmark Act

Göttingen, Germany – This week the European Union was expected to finalize one of the world’s most far-reaching laws to tackle the power of the biggest tech companies, setting rules that will affect app stores, online advertising, e-commerce and messaging. Other everyday digital services and tools.

The law, called the Digital Markets Act, will be the most comprehensive part of digital policy since block age The The world’s toughest rules for protecting people’s data online In 2018. Legislation aims to prevent the largest tech platforms from using their interconnected services and vast resources to confine users and crush emerging competitors, making room for new entrants and promoting more competition.

What that means in practice is that companies like Google can no longer collect data from different services to deliver targeted ads without users’ consent and that Apple may have to allow alternatives to the App Store on iPhones and iPads. Violators of the law, which is likely to take effect early next year, could face heavy fines.

The Digital Markets Act is part of a two-way strike by European regulators. Early next month, the European Union is expected to reach agreement on another law that would force social media companies such as Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to monitor their platforms more aggressively.