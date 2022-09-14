The European Union scores a major legal victory against Google

Global efforts to rein in the power of the world’s largest tech companies scored a significant legal victory on Wednesday when a European Union court gave its blessing to a record multibillion-dollar fine against Google in 2018.

The decision, by the General Court of Luxembourg, provides new impetus for European regulators who have investigated companies such as Google, Amazon and Apple over anticompetitive business practices. The A fine of 4.34 billion euros (worth $5.1 billion in 2018) was the largest amount ever delivered by the European Competition Authority. On Wednesday, the court agreed that Google had violated antitrust laws by using its Android smartphone technology and market dominance to boost its search engine leadership.

A legal defeat would have damaged the EU’s reputation as one of the world’s most aggressive regulators in the tech industry, just as the bloc promised to clamp down on big tech companies. Antitrust regulators in Brussels, led by Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission in charge of digital and competition policy, are carrying out other ongoing investigations against Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta. And this year, European Union policymakers passed laws related to Competition And the Editing Internet Content That gives regulators more power to target the tech industry.