The European Union officially adopts a law requiring Apple to support USB-C chargers



Washington

CNN Business

–



A landmark law requiring Apple and other electronics makers to adopt USB-C as the global charging standard in the European Union removed a final procedural hurdle, after EU member states voted to approve the legislation on Monday.

The new law, which targets smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers and a wide range of other small devices, is the first of its kind anywhere in the world. It aims to simplify the number of chargers and cables consumers have to contend with when purchasing a new device, and to allow users to mix and match devices and chargers, even if they are produced by different manufacturers.

Apple could be among the hardest hit by the legislation. Historically, the iPhone maker required users to charge their mobile devices using a special charging connector known as Lightning; Under the new rules, Apple will have to move away from Lightning in its devices sold in the European Union. This change, which is what Apple The test is said For iPhones, it will likely extend to devices sold by Apple in other markets as well.

EU law has yet to be signed by the presidents of the EU Parliament and the European Council, according to A ReleaseBut these are formalities. Earlier this month, the legislation received Final approval of the legislators of the European Union.

In addition to covering new small electronics that will be on the market at the end of 2024, the rules will also extend to larger electronics such as laptops starting in 2026. It will also require European officials to simplify wireless charging standards, a technology that is only becoming more prevalent.