September 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The European Union came under heavy attack from an unexpected place

Arzu 50 mins ago 1 min read

Erdogan called the West’s policy towards Russia provocative and the weapons sent to Ukraine were useless junk.

“I say frankly that the position of the West regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine is wrong. Because the actions of the West are based on the instigation of the parties. They provide military support. However, in fact, all the weapons – which are sent to Ukraine – are scrap metal,” the Turkish president said.

Recep Tayyip ErdoganSource: AFP/2021 Anadolu Agency/Emin Sansar

He said that Turkey pursues a balanced policy towards Ukraine and Russia and supports an early ceasefire.

“Can we say that one side is winning now? No! There are no winners in this war, but many losers. Many are dying, and it is inappropriate to approach the conflict from a financial perspective,” Erdogan stressed.

He also mentioned European gas problems:

Russia cut off gas supplies and utility prices rose. Now, everywhere in European countries, they are looking for ways to get through the winter. Why didn’t you think of this earlier? After all, Russia has an important resource in its hands

said the Turkish president.

See also  Cult: Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

9 hours ago Arzu
12 min read

EUlogist: Brussels will intervene to make electricity cheaper, but not as much as the Hungarian government

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Árpád Habony and Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s “London news agency”, V4NA, write their news in Óbuda

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The European Union came under heavy attack from an unexpected place

50 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

US bank regulator warns of crisis risks from spread of financial technology

54 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Amal Clooney wears an extra-long maxi dress in a yellow sequined dress after the London premiere

59 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier” is hanging “with its fingernails”

1 hour ago Izer