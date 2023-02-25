The European Union approves the tenth package of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

EU sanctions aim to make it more difficult for Russia to finance the war, as well as starve it of technical equipment and spare parts.

European Union officials said the European Union approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia on the first anniversary of Moscow’s massive invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union in Brussels announced on Friday evening that the latest round of sanctions provides for additional trade restrictions on Russia, and aims to make financing the war more difficult as well as starving Russia of technical equipment and spare parts for the weapons used against it. Ukraine.

The package includes tougher export restrictions on dual-use goods as well as measures against Russia’s war-supporting entities, including spreading propaganda in support of the invasion and delivering drones that Russia is using to attack Ukraine.

The EU Presidency announced on Twitter: “Together, EU Member States have imposed the strongest and most far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war.”

The European Union stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine, as long as it takes.”

The measures also aim to blacklist more individuals, including those the West says are Russian propagandists, those whom Kiev holds responsible for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia and those involved in the production of Iranian drones deployed on the front lines of the war.

The package is also designed to isolate more Russian banks, including private Alfa-Bank and online bank Tinkoff, from the global SWIFT system and cut trade between the EU and Russia by more than 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion), according to the bloc’s executive director.

With only two hours left until midnight Friday, negotiators from European Union member states managed to cross the finish line to agree on sanctions after Poland earlier threw a spanner in the works.

Warsaw said the proposed restrictions on EU imports of Russian rubber include such a large share of imports that are exempt, and long transition periods, that they will have virtually no effect.

Other EU countries were baffled that Warsaw — the leading Russian hawk in the bloc — was risking not announcing new sanctions on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine over just one component of a broader package.

All member states have to agree to impose sanctions on them, which makes negotiations between the 27 tedious and often long.

“This is very bad optics. What was supposed to be key here was a message of solidarity with Ukraine on this special day,” said a diplomat involved in the secret negotiations between the EU27 in Brussels, the center of the bloc.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stood in front of four Leopard battle tanks provided by Poland and posted a series of photos of them being handed over to his embattled country a year after the invasion began.

Schmyhal stood by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for the photos posted to Telegram.

“A year ago, tanks went into Ukraine to deprive Ukrainians of their freedom,” said Shmyhal. “Today, tanks also entered Ukraine, but in order to protect freedom.”

Poland gives Ukraine 14 Leopard A2 tanks. Moraviki also said that 60 PT-91 main battle tanks would be available after they were promised in January.

The PT-91 Twardy is a Polish combat vehicle based on the Soviet T-72 tank but developed and modernized.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Ukrainian soldiers will be trained by Polish, Canadian and Norwegian instructors at the Leopard Training Center in western Poland.