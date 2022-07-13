The European Space Agency ends Russian cooperation with the ExoMars rover

Roscosmos and the European Space Agency were collaborating on a mission involving the European ExoMars Rover, designed to search for signs of life on Mars.

The launch of the rover in September 2022 was the beginning hung in march Just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, the ESA Board has officially cut ties with Roscosmos over this joint venture as a result of the war in Ukraine and ongoing sanctions, ESA Director General Joseph Asbacher wrote on Tuesday. on Twitter

He said more details about the mission’s future will be announced on July 20.