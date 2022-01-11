The European Medicines Agency is satisfied with the testing of the Sputnik vaccine

During a visit to Russia, experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) positively evaluated the clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against the corona virus.

“As far as the production standards are concerned, the production standards in Europe, China and Russia have to be compliant. Said Kienis Lokunov, vice president of the Kamaleja Center. Logunov expressed hope that the issue of synchronizing vaccine production standards with the agency would be resolved in the coming months. In mid-December, the vice president of the Kamaleja Center said that EMA experts were coming to Russia “in the future” to inspect the Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing plants.

Earlier, a source close to the Russian news agency Interfax reported that problems with the registration of Sputnik V were due to differences between Russian and European methods of testing clinical trials and finished products. However, Interfax is a Russian government resource “Political motivation” Qualified for the post of EMA.

On January 29, 2021, Russia applied to the EMA to register Sputnik V in the European Union. The rolling review of the vaccine, which will determine whether the company meets EU standards for vaccine efficacy, safety and quality, began on March 4.

(MTI)

Initial image: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi