The European Central Bank is preparing to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years

The European Central Bank announced that it will raise interest rates in July and September to counter record inflation.

FRANKFURT, Germany – The European Central Bank’s Governing Council is expected to hold deep and frank talks on Thursday about the size of its first interest rate hike in 11 years, as the cost of living continues to rise in the region.

The euro It jumped to a nearly two-week high and eurozone government bond yields jumped on Tuesday morning after Reuters, citing a source, reported that the European Central Bank would consider whether to opt for a 50 basis point increase versus the 25 basis point already set. in.

“It is likely that the ECB will want the option of a 50 basis point hike due to something it saw in the unpublished inflation outlook data,” Mark Wall and his team at Deutsche Bank Research said in a recent note.

“It is also possible that the 50 basis point hike option will help negotiate the details of a powerful anti-retail tool,” he added, referring to the new stimulus plan due to be launched on Thursday that targets higher debt yields in peripheral countries. like Italy.

Details of this new anti-fragmentation tool will be closely watched and come at a critical moment as Italy faces off Another severe political crisis.

“While ECB President Lagarde is likely to stress the temporary nature of the instrument, given the exceptional circumstances in which the eurozone finds itself, she will also underscore the ECB’s determination to ensure the integrity of the monetary union, and thus attempt to evoke,” said Dirk Schumacher of Natixis at Research note “Whatever it takes” spirit “.