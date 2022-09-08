The European Central Bank fights inflation with a significant increase in the interest rate

The European Central Bank raised interest rates sharply on Thursday as policymakers struggled to bring down record high inflation driven by soaring energy prices, but warned of an economic slowdown ahead.

The bank raised its three key interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the largest rise since 1999, in the early days of the eurozone. Across the world, central banks have pushed interest rates higher in larger increases to send strong signals to consumers and businesses that they will return inflation to their targets.

European policy makers are facing particular difficulty Economic Challengefighting high prices in the face of mounting expectations that the energy crisis – rising prices, the prospect of sharp cuts and even gas rationing this winter – could cause a recession in Europe.

The bank said it expected to see a “significant slowdown” in growth in the 19 countries that use the euro, “with the economy expected to stagnate later in the year and into the first quarter of 2023”. Economic growth forecasts for the remainder of the year and beyond have been scaled back.

Bank staff has now raised its inflation forecast to an average of 8.1 percent this year, but then drops to 5.5 percent in 2023 and 2.3 percent in 2024.

With high energy prices continuing to burden businesses and individual households, policy makers expect “increased interest rates to weaken demand and protect against the risks of a continuing upward shift in inflation expectations,” the bank’s statement said. Since the last policy meeting, the eurozone Annual inflation rate increased to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9 percent in the previous month. The central bank is targeting a medium-term inflation rate of 2%.

With inflation continuing, Anatoly Annenkov, an economist at Societe Generale, wrote in a note to clients last week: “Strong action is inevitable, and there is no room for caution.”

With inflation in the Eurozone ranging from 6.5 percent in France to 25.2 percent in Estonia, and the region’s economic outlook deteriorating due to soaring energy prices, the bank’s statement confirmed assumptions that more interest rate increases are ahead. Some policymakers have argued that keeping inflation expectations low requires strong action, especially because there is a great deal of uncertainty about the future path of prices.

Others said that Economic slowdown should not stand in the way To tackle inflation at higher rates.

“The probability and cost of the current high inflation entrenched in expectations is uncomfortably high,” Isabelle Schnabel, a member of the bank’s executive board, said at the end of last month. “In this environment, central banks need to act aggressively.”

However, some other policy makers have indicated that the economic slowdown will weaken inflationary pressures and the bank will not have to respond aggressively. The bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane, has called for a “constant” approach to increasing interest rates.

The European Central Bank was one of the last major central banks to raise interest rates to tackle inflation, but Thursday’s move showed that it recognized the need to move more aggressively. But the market initially ignored the move and the Euro held steady after a short jump.

Or not, Ended its massive bond-buying programs But policymakers held off on raising interest rates amid uncertainty over the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. With so many price increases in the eurozone driven by energy and other internationally traded goods, the central bank previously expected inflation to slow quickly once these shocks fade. Now, it raises interest rates in an attempt to “normalize” the policy stance, without becoming restrictive and slowing the economy. In comparison, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates quickly and sharply to slow demand in an overheating economy.