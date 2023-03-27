The EU is getting tougher because of sanctions, and Hungary is also among the targets

The European Union has already adopted ten sanctions with the unanimous support of member states since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war on February 24 last year. The most well-known areas of punitive measures are mainly related to export-import restrictions, such as importing Russian seaborne oil or receiving coal exports. However, most of the sanctions refer to confiscation of assets of various private individuals, government and private companies in Russia.

According to the most recent summary – taking into account previous individual sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 – a total of 1,473 individuals and 205 companies were punished in the EU.

The full list of individual non-grata entities is publicly available, and in the first months of the war, member states regularly reported the amount of assets they seized from Russian government officials and businessmen, from yachts to expensive luxury real estate and frozen goods. Bank accounts.

Responding to a question about the portfolio, the European Commission said the total amount of frozen assets in the EU as of mid-March was about 21 billion euros (8,105.5 billion forints). Although this is a large amount, even before the war’s one-year anniversary, the entire European Union received numerous criticisms for not handling enough data, so for example they did not provide data on which member states and how many items. were frozen. The biggest problem is that it is unclear how effectively the EU enforces sanctions against individuals.

This February, during the negotiation of the 10th round of EU measures The European Commission also wanted to intervene in the matterIf EU countries do not apply sanctions against Russians aggressively enough, the existing reporting obligation will be supplemented by a system of heavy fines.

The commission’s goal was to map the size and location of Russia’s frozen assets, including how much, where, and by whom of the roughly $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves frozen in G7 and EU countries.

However, this was strongly opposed by 13 member states, including Hungary, which rejected the idea of ​​fines if asset freezes were not implemented or if member states’ declarations were incomplete.

Only mandatory reporting of frozen assets is included in the enforcement measures. These requirements include frozen assets and recent transactions prior to listing. The Council of Europe introduced a reporting obligation to member states and the European Commission regarding frozen reserves and assets of the Russian Central Bank.

Because of the toothless regulation, the European Commission can reintroduce economic sanctions to create a punitive system, and more

According to the information of the portfolio, it could be the urgent expression and action of the Hungarian authorities in addition to other member states, which attracted not only Brussels, but also some member states.

Here is the ruble, where is the ruble

Although we have officially contacted the European Commission to find out the exact amount of Russian assets seized in Hungary, Brussels indicated that only the Hungarian authorities can provide information on this issue.

However, in Hungary, as in many EU countries, there is no regularly updated database, but according to the latest official announcements, HUF 350 billion of Russian assets have been frozen in Hungary so far. While this may seem like a significant amount, it was also surprising

Because before reporting in November, the Hungarian government seized only 3 thousand euros for the commission, which is about HUF 1.2-1.5 million Russian interests.

Although the material has since risen significantly, Gergely Gulyás, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, himself admitted at the government conference in January that most of it fell last year, just days after the war. Assets from the resolution of Sberbank. Not sure exactly how big a chunk this is out of the 350 billion thing.

Hungarian authorities are not the only ones criticized for their opaque actions: Greece and Malta in January Only frozen assets of a few hundred thousand euros were reported. Both countries defended themselves by saying they had indeed intercepted large sums, but the European Commission’s database was incomplete. And in addition to the fact that many countries do not even go so far as to freeze the assets of private individuals, this again points to the problem that there may be problems with providing data.

It is clear that the freezing of assets is not implemented in Hungarian, Maltese or Danish subsidiaries of a Luxembourg company of an authorized individual, despite a clear connection.

– said a Brussels source familiar with the sanctions to the portfolio. Other EU officials have also noted that in similar situations, shortcomings in the governance of some member states are coming to light. According to them, when one country is inactive in some respects another country sees rightly. This also came to the fore in the already mentioned Malta issue.

The EU will become harder for other reasons as well

The European Union is generally criticized for its policy of sanctions. Beyond the government perspective that dominates Hungarian public discourse, punitive measures won’t hurt Russia, European public discourse is dominated by the very real problem that there are still many loopholes that Russia is exploiting, but that’s the dominant debate. Regulations are not properly implemented. Implemented by individual countries.

David O’Sullivan, who was the EU’s ambassador to the US between 2014 and 2019, was a special envoy to the European Union’s Secretary-General and was the operational director of the European External Action Service between 2010 and 2014. Between 2000 and 2005, a commission was appointed to address the problem. However, he did not focus primarily on the shortcomings of the asset freeze, but on Russia’s intervention in many countries to import banned European exports. Thus, technical equipment is obtained through Turkey, Kazakhstan or Georgia.

Meanwhile, Swedish business ambassador Anders Anlitt, head of the EU’s sanctions enforcement and Ukraine task force, pointed out in a statement to AFP. In his interview, a tightening is expected in terms of bank account closures and other confiscations, but also in the case of Russian state assets. He said Europe is preparing new plans to implement sanctions because it is often difficult to find a legal basis for freezing certain assets and assets.

Details are not yet known, but enforcement obligations are expected to be implemented through a separate EU procedure, which will add new penalties to the system.

The problem, however, is that these can be expected to lead to lengthy legal proceedings and litigation, a much-criticized issue in the case of infringement proceedings.

Why do you need money?

Anders Ahnlid said it was important to enforce the sanctions because more people in the EU support the plan to give frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. And, these ideas have already reached a point: Politico, Brussels report Explore legal options for using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves in the Federation, including investing them to generate income to help finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The According to a document obtained by the paper The European Commission expects a return of around 2.6 percent from investments in assets owned by the Russian central bank, which have been frozen under EU sanctions.

Such an unprecedented test raises legal, political and economic questions, and EU countries set up a task force last month to see what can be done.

“The [uniós] There is an agreement among the member states that it is necessary to examine very, very carefully what they can do based on the instructions received, including what they will do according to EU and international law,” Anders Anlitt said in this regard.

We are in an exceptional situation and any solution we come up with will be unprecedented

– said the Swedish ambassador.

Portfolio knows that the frozen liquid assets of private individuals and companies have already arrived in Brussels to invest in safe assets. The main thing is that the locked goods will not be taken from the Russian oligarchs, but their money will be “refreshed” so that Ukraine will have additional resources.

However, making rules consistent with international law would be more complex than this proposal. Mainly because the Court of Justice of the European Union has already reached a decision in several cases, the restrictions cannot be fully applied in the case of certain sanctioned individuals.

Even if Russian corporate and private assets do not contribute to the reconstruction or maintenance of Ukraine, pressure is strong for member states to step in to prevent them.

