The eruption of an Icelandic volcano for the third year in a row after thousands of earthquakes were recorded

News

A volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula began erupting on Monday after six days when more than 4,700 earthquakes were recorded.

Monday marks the sixth day since seismic activity began on Fagradalsfjall mountain, located about an hour outside the Icelandic capital.

More than 4,700 earthquakes alone were recorded in the first 72 hours of seismic activity.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the explosion was recorded at Fagradalsfjall station around 4:40 pm local time in an area called “Little Ram”.

The fissure is estimated to be about 200 meters long, and smoke can be seen billowing in images shared by the International Maritime Organization.

Smoke billows from lava flows to the northwest.

Smoke and lava billows billow after an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the capital Reykjavík, in southwestern Iceland, on July 10, 2023.
Lava erupts after a volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the capital Reykjavík, in southwestern Iceland, on July 10, 2023.
Staff from the Norwegian Meteorological Agency are in the area to take measurements.

Volcanic gas pollution is expected to move into the metropolitan area through Monday night.

Forecasters predicted a possible eruption because the earthquakes followed a similar pattern to what was recorded prior to the 2021 and 2022 eruptions.

Smoke and lava billows billow after an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the capital Reykjavík, in southwestern Iceland, on July 10, 2023.
According to the International Maritime Organization, in the year 2022, a volcanic eruption began five days after similar earthquake activity.

And seismic activity suddenly increased on Monday, and a few minutes later the eruption began, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Iceland’s RUV news agency reports that residents have been told to stay away from the volcano and not to park their cars at Reykjanesbraut to watch the eruption.



