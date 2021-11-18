The epidemic is broken, Belgium is tightening

He announced that from Saturday morning, security cards would be issued indoors, such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas or theaters, and that everyone would wear a mask until they sat down to eat. This rule applies to those over 10 years of age. The corresponding previous age limit is 12 years. All employees are required to work four days a week from home until mid-December, followed by an indefinite three days a week.

But Belgium plans to give a third booster dose to a wider population, which could currently affect the elderly, Grew said. However, by the end of April, he said, the entire Belgian population would receive a third dose of the corona virus vaccine. According to the talented Belgian Public Health Institute Wednesday information

The number of new infections exceeded ten thousand a day, and the number of corona virus patients being treated in the intensive care unit exceeded the alarming level of 500.

According to the report, an average of 10,283 new corona virus infections were detected per day in Belgium between November 10 and 16, an increase of 27% over the previous seven days. It is noteworthy that 15,224 people registered on November 8 and 19,300 on November 15.

These are the highest number of cases recorded since the onset of the corona virus infection following the outbreak of the second wave of the disease last October.

Every day this week an average of 25 people died from the epidemic, which is 11 percent more than last week. An average of 238 people were hospitalized per day, up 21 percent from the previous week. On Wednesday, 2,693 corona virus patients were cared for in Belgian hospitals, up 45 from the previous day. Of them, 557 require intensive care, which has risen to 24 per day and 28 per cent in a week.

Use ventilator in 292 cases. Belgian hospitals have been asked to vacate half of the beds in the intensive care units for patients with corona virus by Friday and make a reservation. Since the outbreak, the death toll from the corona virus has risen to 26,444 and has infected 1,524,000 and 862 million people in Belgium.

