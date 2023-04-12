The Environmental Protection Agency sets turbocharging rules for electric car and truck sales

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed the nation’s most ambitious climate regulations yet, two plans designed to ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy-duty trucks sold in the United States are electric by 2032.

The new rules would require nothing less than a revolution in the American automobile industry, a moment in some ways as significant as the June morning of 1896 when Henry Ford took his “horseless carriage” for a test drive, and it changed American life and industry.

If the two EPA rules are enacted as proposed, they would put the world’s largest economy on track to reduce its greenhouse emissions at the pace that scientists say is required of all nations in order to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change.

The challenge for the government to automakers is huge. Last year, all-electric vehicles accounted for just 5.8 percent of new cars sold in the United States. All-electric trucks were even rarer, making up less than 2 percent of new heavy-duty trucks sold.