The Embracer Group purchase spree includes the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit

Embracer Group has embarked on an acquisition today that includes Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive and intellectual property rights in Lord of the rings And the the hobbit. There are five acquisitions in total today, along with a sixth undisclosed deal for the company in the PC and console games space.

The Lord of the rings And the the hobbit The rights mean Embracer now controls the films, video games, board games, merchandising, theatrical productions and even the theme park rights for the fictional Tolkien series. This includes the very large Amazon and expensive take on Lord of the rings That will For the first time on Prime Video On the second of September. Embracer Notes That he could even explore “additional films based on such iconic characters as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn, and other characters from JRR Tolkien’s literary works.”

Embracer is a huge publishing group Recently acquired Big names like Tomb riderAnd the The former godAnd the Thiefand already operates more than 100 studios including Borderlands Developer Gearbox, Saber Interactive, and THQ Nordic. Saudi Arabia recently bought a $1 billion stake in EmbracerAbout 8 percent of the company’s shares.

embracing Add limited playback games Opening the door to more physical games across studios and games, Limited Run is known for its collector’s editions and often gives small developers the ability to create physical copies of their games. wire known as kill the word ManateerAnd the storm surge. The huge publishing group also announced today the acquisition of its home karaoke system Singtrix And the tearing down Developer Tuxedo Laboratories.

Embracer is quietly building the publishing giant, and it also owns the comics and entertainment brand Dark Horse. “I am delighted to welcome the amazing group of entrepreneur-led companies into the Embracer family and to expand our portfolio with some truly amazing IPs and franchises, including The Lord of the Rings,” Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors says in a statement. “It is encouraging that our group has become a natural and preferred buyer of creative, growing and profitable businesses in the gaming and entertainment space.”

The five acquisitions announced today amount to approximately $577 million in total initial costs, and there is a sixth secret purchase that Embracer has yet to disclose. “Embracer has entered into an agreement to acquire another company within the gaming PC/console which is not disclosed today for commercial reasons,” he explains. financial deposit. “The purchase price of the undisclosed acquisition is in the range between the third or fourth largest deals.”

Embracer’s buying spree comes months after its deal to acquire Square Enix’s three major western game studios, and amid massive acquisitions across the games industry. Sony acquired fate Developer Bungie for $3.6 billion, Take-Two Spent 12.7 billion dollars on me Farmville Zynga Maker. Microsoft is also in the process Acquisition of giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.