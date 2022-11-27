The Elon GOAT Token brings a giant musk figurine to the Tesla factory in Austin

Comment on this story Suspension

People who have been walking around Austin lately may have seen Elon Musk. But not the real person. Alternatively, they may have seen a sculpture of Musk’s head atop the body of a goat riding a rocket, all attached to a trailer. Complete with what appear to be flames shooting up from the rocket, the statue was commissioned by cryptocurrency company Elon GOAT Token. The company was delivering it to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin on Saturday, during what it dubbed “Goatsgiving.” The Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) statue was created to honor “the many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency,” the company said in its exhibit. website. Musk is the owner of electric car maker Tesla.

Over the past year, $EGT hasn’t seen much growth, according to data from the tracker. CoinMarketCapHowever, its founders hoped that the Musk statue would inspire the entrepreneur to tweet about the company and make a new offering for the token.

The Elon GOAT Token’s efforts to deliver the statue led the company to a popular Twitter page in the US. musk Sold The social network last month, causing an uproar with the fans LayoffsAnd the Departing Advertisers Possible changes in the process of obtaining a Checkmark on Twitter Blue.

cost a the total According to Elon GOAT Token, Musk’s sculpture is valued at $600,000. It is a nod to billionaire fame – a rocket that represents SpaceX, which Musk founded; and literal goat, a word also used as shorthand for “the greatest of all time.” See also Chinese tech stocks jump as Hong Kong leads gains among Asia-Pacific markets

Despite the explosive growth in recent years, the cryptocurrency has seen a rough year in 2022. FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that was valued at $32 billion, collapsed in January. This month. Its CEO resigned, and the company filed for bankruptcy, prompting B Investigation On how to undo the work.

Last year, millions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen in scams Targeting users of the exchange operator Coinbase.

Although “times haven’t been good” for the Elon GOAT Token, co-founder Ashley Sansalone said Saturday in a Twitter podcast, the company has committed enough funds to complete the statuette project.

“We believe Elon’s potential acceptance of this biblical-sized gift can highlight EEG dollars and accelerate its various initiatives,” the company said on its website.

Elon GOAT Token did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment on Saturday.

Elon Guat Token confirmed that after months of construction and traveling around the country, the statue arrived at the Austin building in a tweet Saturday after the live broadcast of the event. Musk, who has 119 million Twitter followers, didn’t publicly acknowledge the project until Saturday night. Tesla did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on Saturday.

Canada-based sculptor Kevin Stone said he received a phone call about the project last year from its designer, Danny Wang, who did not reveal the identity of the commissioner until after the contract was signed.

At first, Stone thought the mystery client was Musk himself. He didn’t think anyone else would have commissioned such a “crazy project”. See also US stock futures flat after Dow, S&P 500 break three-day slide

The sculptor began work on the head of the piece in January and finished it nearly six months later, after some 600 hours of work. The musk head statue itself ended up being six feet tall and four feet wide, and weighed 250 pounds.

For Stone, known for his sculptures of birds and dragons, the project was an opportunity to do something he hadn’t done before.

“It was so crazy that I couldn’t turn it down,” he said. “I just wanted to be a part of it just because it was such a unique opportunity to do something really, really different.”

American design and manufacturing company Spectacle designed the goats and rockets on the statue.

On Saturday night, Sansaloni began a podcast on Twitter, saying he and those who accompanied him on the trip were seated about 150 feet from the Gigafactory, where security had asked them to move for safety reasons.

Sansalone said the Elon GOAT Token statue was always “meant to be fun,” meant to make Musk laugh, and that the crypto company was trying to do the same as the Tesla CEO, despite being “small by comparison.”

As the sun began to set in Austin on Saturday, it wasn’t clear if Musk would allow the statue to remain.

“We’re not leaving,” Sansaloni said near the end of the stream. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ll wait here.”