The Elliot Paige Umbrella Academy character will appear as Victor

The Umbrella Academy season 3 – Scheduled to be released in June – I’ll pick up with staring Hargreaves Sparrow Academy, alternate versions of themselves and perhaps their most terrifying match yet. But on Tuesday Umbrella Academy Superstar Elliot Page announced one schedule change that would be happier: His character has the new name Victor.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Page shared a new photo of himself from the upcoming season, with the caption “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.” Netflix has confirmed that the announcement means that Viktor will be directing in the third season of Umbrella Academy. Change comes after the page He came out as a mutant man Dec 2020 (The page uses he/them pronouns.)

The announcement was met with celebration by the show’s brand accounts and Netflix as well Umbrella Academy Author Gerard Waywhich also uses pronouns.

while became Most commonIt’s still rare for trans actors to have a solid role (let alone a standout one) on a TV show, but rather to be able to transform as a character on their side.

“And I love being gay,” Page wrote in his first post on his post. “The more I hold on to myself and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart and growth will grow.”

Umbrella Academy Season 3 will once again star in Page, alongside Tom Hooper, David Castaneda, Amy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley, as well as Colm Fewer (as their father Sparrow Reginald) and Justin H. Min as Ben (although he is also part of the Sparrows).

The cast is joined by students from Sbarro Academy, played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: Christmas Journey), Brittney Oldford (hunters), Jake Epstein (suit), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Casey David.

All Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 22.