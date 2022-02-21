The Elden Ring global release schedule reveals when you can start playing it

FromSoftware has revealed the exact time when PC and console players will be able to begin their Elden Ring adventure.

the official Elden Ring Twitter We’ve shared a graph with the times when Elden Ring will become available digitally, and PC gamers will have a bit more about those who choose to play on console.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Players can jump into the Elden Ring on PC on February 24 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT. If you’re in Australia, that translates to 10am EST on February 25th.

Most of the world will be able to start their Elden Ring ride on the console in the middle of the night in their local timezone. If you’re using Pacific Standard Time or Central Time, you’ll be able to start as early as February 24 at 9 PM PT / 11 PM CT.

It has also been shared that the preload will be available 48 hours earlier than the times listed in the infographic on Steam and PlayStation. Xbox players can preload now.

For more information on Elden Ring, check out the game’s PC specs, our final preview, and why director Hidetaka Miyazaki thinks more people will be able to finish this game even though it’s not necessarily easier.

