The Eagles remain aggressive, trading the Bears for the best passes, Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles Not satisfied with the start 6-0. They want to become better.

General Manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Wednesday, trading for a swipe Robert Quinn From Chicago Bears. Quinn has only one sack this season but he scored 18.5 last season. It would add to the Eagles’ defense that was already pretty good. According to ESPNThe Eagles send the Bears a fourth round.

The Bears won Monday night but they were 3-4 and in the middle of rebuilding. Quinn’s trading may not be their last big move before the November 1 trading deadline Male Charles Robinson of Yahoo SportsThe Bears were willing to listen to offers on several players, including Quinn, the quarterback Ruchuan SmithEddie Jackson, safety and back to back David Montgomery.

Smith’s impact in the Bears locker room can be seen in linebacker Roquan Smith’s reaction upon hearing about the trade.

Maybe the eagles haven’t finished making the moves. GM Howie Roseman has done a fine job preparing his team for a deep playoff this season as well as into the future. The team has New Orleans Saints“A first-round pick in 2023, which would be a top-five pick if the season ended now. The Eagles had the capital project to make a quick move for a 32-year-old with 102 sacks in his career, coming from a fantastic season. Smith’s contract extends Until 2025, with base salaries of $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024.

There have already been some big deals, and the deadline isn’t until next week. There should be more big moves to come. The Eagles have a loaded slate on either side of the ball, but Roseman may not have finished adding.