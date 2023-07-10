The “Dutch boy” is retiring, with only Orban in power in the EU for a long time.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in parliament on Monday that he is retiring from politics and handing over the leadership of his party, Dutch news reports said. married. As head of the liberal-conservative Free Democratic People’s Party (VVD), he has been in power as prime minister since 2010 – only Viktor Orbán has held such a position longer in an EU member state. In History of the Netherlands nobody is here Mark has been in power longer than Rudd.

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday after days of negotiations over treatment of asylum seekers failed. Immigration policy has been debated within the coalition for months. The VVD and the Christian Democratic Party called for stricter measures to limit the number of asylum seekers arriving in the Netherlands, while the left-liberal 66 Democrats and the Christian Union Party rejected it.

As we wrote about him during his last election, now 56-year-old Mark Rutte goes everywhere by bicycle, and to this day in an old Nokia. writes His text messages, and not only is he never married, he’s also reportedly never had a relationship — because he says he doesn’t have time for it. politician”As the Teflon brand” was also mentioned because the complex cases nearly hit him.

He clashed several times with liberal politician Viktor Orbán. A memorable incident in 2020 was when the Hungarian Prime Minister refused to even name his Dutch colleague after a debate on the EU budget.

“If the deal doesn’t happen, it won’t be because of me, it will be because of the Dutch boy”

– He said Victor Orban. “I don’t like to point fingers, but the rise we’re in now is the Dutch.”

A few months later, in a Dutch parliamentary debate, Mark Rutte mentioned Viktor Orban and said he was glad he was not like “that man”.

In 2021, Peter Szijardo called Mark Rutte the Hungarian Pope after the Dutch Prime Minister said that, in his opinion, Hungary no longer had a place in the EU.