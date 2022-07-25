The durable Apple Watch Series 8 will introduce a new design

apple It is reportedly planning to launch a high-end Apple Watch with a larger screen and a new design, according to Bloomberg report.

Apple has increased the screen size with the . format 7 hours series last year, which offers an edge-to-edge screen that removes a lot of the borders on previous models. But Bloomberg said the new high-end model will include the first major design change since 2018 with a screen 7% larger than the Series 7. It will also have a durable design, longer battery life and a body temperature sensor. He said.

It could be a sign that Apple is targeting them GarminFenix ​​7 series watches, which feature large screens, long battery life and durable designs. These watches are popular with hikers and runners who need more battery life than what the Apple Watch offers.

Apple Watch sales are included in the company’s “Other Products” section, which Recorded $8.81 billion in revenue in the last quarter, an increase of 12.3% year-on-year. The changes could help Apple meet the needs of an audience that wouldn’t otherwise buy an Apple Watch.

Apple is also expected to announce a new $279 Apple Watch SE, according to the report. SE models usually include features found in previous iterations of the Apple Watch, but at a lower price.

An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Apple is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

