With a bite that could split a shark in two and an armored cup only a mother could love, Dunkleosteus was one of Earth’s first predators, terrorizing the subtropical seas 360 million years ago during the Devonian period. By some estimates, a monstrous fish measures as long as a school bus.

However, a new study takes a big bite out of Dunkleosteus’ estimated size. Russell Engelman, a paleontologist pursuing a Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University, recently compared the proportions of the armor-covered head of Dunkleosteus to the sizes of the skulls of hundreds of living and fossil fish. Last month, in the journal diversityThese ancient fish, Mr. Engelman concluded, were only 13 feet in length and looked more like plump tuna than graceful sharks.

For the study, Mr. Engelman examined several Dunkleosteus terrelli specimens at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Many of these fossils were discovered nearby in cliffs along the Ohio River, making specimens of the “dunk” a symbol of the city’s prehistoric times. But little research has been done on the size of Dunkleosteus, and some of the earlier measurements seemed suspicious to Mr. Engelmann.