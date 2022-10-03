The dream of a “Minecraft” legend finally reveals his face

Dream Youtube

While I remain exceptionally disconnected from the Minecraft community, I have never played a second of the game, until I know who Dream he is. Minecraft streaming players and YouTubers are kings and queens of their sprawling ecosystem, and some of the most famous creators on the entire internet. And the most famous of all might be Dream, who until tonight has not shown his true face to his fans, or even his friends, known only through a simple and creative smiling face.

The dream of revealing his face was, to put it mildly, a huge problem for his community and Minecraft as a whole. Dream has an amazing fan base with 5.6 million followers on Twitter, 3.1 million followers on Instagram and 30.4 million youtube subscribers. For context, Fortnite’s Ninja has 23.8 million. Dr.. Desript $4.1 million. Taylor Swift 47.5 million. Dreaming is a big deal.

And so, here it is, here is the dream:

He is 23 years old and his name is Clay, and prior to this revelation, he built this as an event, encountering several of his gaming friends for the first time, and they all posted they The reactions on his face, but the audience reveal was saved until tonight, and it premiered Youtube With 1.2 million people following it to have a look. This is how celebrities are in 2022. And you can get there without showing your face.

Not many big YouTubers are left completely anonymous. The corpse pair comes to mind as another game character who didn’t intentionally reveal his face, but Dream is definitely the biggest person to do something like this. I remember years ago when face detection was very common on YouTube and Twitch before most live streamers were broadcasting with little boxes in the corner, but these days if you’re broadcasting you’re probably doing it to your face, though not Your Name. The only exception to this is the incredible height of Vtubing, where players control virtual avatars synchronized with their real-life movements. It’s a bit “metaverse”, if you want to go there.

As for Dream and why he’s decided to do it now, it’s about one of his friends relocating to America, and he’s tired of being “immune,” as he said in the reveal video. It certainly opens up the space for him to create a wider range of content, and do things with his friends in real life without the need for secrecy or fear of leaks. At a certain point, disappearing for so long with such a massive buildup must be exhausting. Although I don’t envy being 23 and revealing your face in front of 30 million people after years of speculation and speculation, even if it turns out that you’re…a totally good-looking kid. We’ll see what Dream does next from here, and how many times we’ll see his face moving forward as he enters this new era.

