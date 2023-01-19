The Dow fell 200 points on fears that the Federal Reserve will overheat

Stocks fell on Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates despite signs of slowing inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 251 points, or 0.8%, erasing its gains in January. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively, and were still holding on to their monthly gains.

All major averages are on track for a negative week. The Dow Jones fell 3.5%, while the Standard & Poor’s and Nasdaq both lost more than 2% on a weekly basis.

Stocks extended their decline on Thursday after initial filings for unemployment insurance fell to their lowest level since late June last week The Labor Department reported Thursdayindicating to investors that the labor market is resilient amid a slowing economy.

“Despite all the post-pandemic layoffs, the job market remains hot,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The labor market needs to collapse to allow the Fed to comfortably keep rates on hold.”