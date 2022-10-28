The Dow closed 800 points higher on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive week of gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively, during the week.

On a weekly basis, the major indices made notable gains. This was the fourth consecutive positive week for the Dow, and the first since a five-week streak ending in November 2021. The 30-share index is up 5.7% this week in its best performance since May. She’s also on track for her best month since January 1976.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 828.52 points, or about 2.6%, at 32,861.80 points. The S&P 500 added nearly 2.5% to close at 3,901.06. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 2.9% to close at 11102.45.

Stocks rose on Friday, although Amazon shares fell after economic data indicated a slowdown in inflation and a flat consumer.

The stock market crashed this week as investors dumped technology stocks after results and poor prospects from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta and took turns in economically sensitive stocks that will benefit if the US economy can avoid a recession.

Meanwhile, investors have found hope in data released throughout the week that inflation may ease, adding to optimism that the Federal Reserve may break its trend of raising interest rates by 75 basis points after the November meeting.

“The inflation data wasn’t really that bad,” said Megan Hornman, chief investment officer at Verdence. “The earnings haven’t been great, but they’re not shocking.” “When you have the middle of the road, it helps the stock markets.”

Amazon fell 6.8% after the company’s publication Quarterly revenue is weaker than expected It released disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance Thursday. Shares of Apple on Friday closed 7.5% higher. The tech giant reported iPhone revenue weaker than expected on Thursday, but it beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue.

Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, said Apple and other more positive performers, such as Intel, have given investors a foothold within what some see as a particularly turbulent tech sector, adding to pressure on the similarly turbulent Nasdaq. High tech. He said that the market was also supported by the two giant oil companies Chevron and Exxon Mobil, rising about 1.2% and 2.9%, respectively, after both reported exceeding expectations before the bell.

“Apple is the one star, if you will, of the huge tech stocks,” Hatfield said. “It’s just a one-of-a-kind market where the bad is terrible, but the good is good, so on a relative basis, it’s amazing.”

The market got a boost after Core PCE Price Index September rose 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago, still high but mostly in line with expectations. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. The data showed personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected.