Eric Fosquel, who runs wonderful before Mario (and has He wrote an excellent book of the same name) It has one of the world’s best collections of Nintendo stuff. Although lately He managed to get hold of something that was special even by his standards: a few packs of Nintendo playing cards from the 1950s, depicting the company’s hometown of Kyoto.

“I can’t overstate how happy I am to find these seventy-year-old Nintendo cards featuring Kyoto in the 1950s”, Fosquel wrote excitedly on August 7. “In all my years of collecting, these are the only copies I’ve come across.” To put that into perspective, Writing on his blog Fosquel adds that this is the first time he’s been there Ever I saw the cards – all in English – For sale after spending Over twenty years of searching for vintage Nintendo items.”

Having publicly expressed reluctance to open packages – this is valuable, and if remai ned Closed will keep this value— Fosquel eventually decided to open one and leave the other because that will allow him to see what the cards actually look like while also keeping the second deck sealed.

Unfortunately, h Is that the initial excitement did not last long.

“ However, when I carefully removed part of the sleeve, I quickly discovered that all the cards were perfectly fused together ”, he is writing. “ They had been pressed together for so long, likely under hot and humid conditions, that the ink on all the cards made them stick together perfectly. The stack of individual cards has been turned into one solid brick. Images printed on cardstock, which contain relatively large amounts of ink, may have contributed to this as well.”

Note that these cards OldThus, we lacked any of the plastics or chips that we normally associate with playing cards produced in recent decades. These were made entirely of paper, so when he says they fused together, he means it. This is no longer a deck of playing cards, but it is very expensive a block of paper.

Upon examining the second packaging, Fosquel found that these cards had suffered a similar fate, and while some suggested “put the packages in the freezer for some time”, or “put them in the ‘sweat box’ that stamp collectors also use”, says dark which – which” These packages, unfortunately, bypass any of these methods, and will forever be stuck together.”

the problem! The only consolation to be found is that even the chests are beautiful, and that Voskuil came out with at least one card, as one of the two decks has a sample card attached to the back of it that can be removed.

You can see more pictures of the cards, and learn more about just why they’re so important, at before Mario.