The Disappearance of Julian Sands – Update: The Sheriff’s Office provides an update on the search for the missing actor

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?

California authorities say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an update It was announced on Wednesday evening, U.S. time, that helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.

The California Highway Patrol Division’s Air Ops has been brought in to assist in the search, the sheriff’s office said, using a device that can detect reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards.

Meanwhile, Julian Sands Nick’s brother said so In My Heart knows his brother is no longer alive as the search for the missing British actor approaches its second week.

Commenting on his local Yorkshire newspaper, Nick said: Craven Herald.

Sand was reported missing on January 13, prompting a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Official statement From the mayor’s office he said that new searches on higher ground for the sands were still not possible because of the poor conditions.

last week, Sands’ family has released the last known photos of him mountaineeringSays The Independent: “This is how he likes to be seen, doing what he loves most – a heroic mountaineer.”