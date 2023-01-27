The Disappearance of Julian Sands – Update: The Sheriff’s Office provides an update on the search for the missing actor

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?
California authorities say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an update It was announced on Wednesday evening, U.S. time, that helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.
The California Highway Patrol Division’s Air Ops has been brought in to assist in the search, the sheriff’s office said, using a device that can detect reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards.
Meanwhile, Julian Sands Nick’s brother said so In My Heart knows his brother is no longer alive as the search for the missing British actor approaches its second week.
Commenting on his local Yorkshire newspaper, Nick said: Craven Herald.
Sand was reported missing on January 13, prompting a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Official statement From the mayor’s office he said that new searches on higher ground for the sands were still not possible because of the poor conditions.
last week, Sands’ family has released the last known photos of him mountaineeringSays The Independent: “This is how he likes to be seen, doing what he loves most – a heroic mountaineer.”
RECAP: The ground search for Julian Sands has been suspended
Police said the search for missing actor Julian Sands in California’s San Gabriel Mountains is being conducted only by air.
As the effort to find sand nears its second week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night that ground searches in higher elevations were no longer possible due to local inclement weather.
Police released photos of the helicopters still being used for aerial searches and said the California Valley Highway Patrol Squad had been brought in to help.
The researchers use the RECCO instrument – a radar system that can detect the corresponding RECCO reflectors that mountaineers wear on their clothing and backpacks, as well as other reflective surfaces such as electronics and sometimes even credit cards.
“we hope [California Highway Patrol] The partners, Officers Hertzell & Calcutt, can identify an area where we can focus our search efforts, and thank them for their assistance,” read the latest police update, adding that “additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
Sands, 65, was hiking in the Baldy Bowl area in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, when he went missing on January 13. He has not been heard from since.
Adam WithallJanuary 26, 2023 06:23
Strong winds again ground helicopters in search of actor Julian Sands
It’s been two weeks since sand was first reported missing in the San Gabriel Mountains California on January 13, with several searches made on foot and from the air.
Atmospheric efforts resumed briefly on Wednesday, with authorities using new technology that can detect electronic devices and credit cards.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it was “hopeful” that the technology will be able to more accurately identify an area to focus efforts on.
Mike Bedigan More details about the research in his full report.
Josh MarcusJanuary 27, 2023 02:00
The sands are still missing as the second missing park has been found
On Sunday (January 22), more than a week after Sands was reported missing, authorities were told to begin the search for the missing second hiker, Jin Chung.
A few days later on Tuesday (January 24), the San Bernardino Police Department succeeded in locating Chung. The 75-year-old Los Angeles native was “taken to a local hospital for treatment.”
He had “suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but managed to get out with the help of the crew.”
Inga BarkelleJanuary 27, 2023 02:00
Credit card detection technology used in the Sands search
In an update posted on Wednesday (January 25), authorities said they are using a Recco device to help track sand.
“Recco’s technology can detect Recco’s reflective materials, electronics and, in some cases, credit cards,” they said.
Authorities said searches for a British actor in the San Gabriel Mountains were still not possible due to poor conditions
Inga BarkelleJanuary 27, 2023 01:00
Sands’ brother shared heartbreaking words earlier this week, saying he feared the worst.
“I know in my heart that he is gone.”
“Julian used to like to say ‘I never get a holiday but I take a break once in a while’ – well, now he rests in a place he really approves of,” says his brother Nick.
Inga BarkelleJanuary 27, 2023 00:00
Who is Julian Sands?
Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?
Inga BarkelleJanuary 26, 2023 23:00
How long has British actor Julian Sands disappeared?
Sands’ wife, Evgenia Sitkovic, reported him missing for the first time on Friday, January 13. Search and rescue teams were deployed soon after, and the search began about a mile southwest of Mount Balti after cellular sounds indicated he was on a known course.
In the latest update from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday (January 25), 12 days after the Sands disappeared, authorities reported that they were continuing search efforts, by air only. They noted that searches for land in higher areas were no longer possible due to local bad weather.
Inga BarkelleJanuary 26, 2023 21:00
What is Julian Sands famous for?
Sands has had a long acting career, appearing in over 100 films and TV shows. Some of his most famous works include killing fieldsAnd A room with a viewAnd the magicianAnd ArachnophobiaAnd Helena boxing And Leaving Las Vegas. Most of them are projects from the early years of his career.
The British actor’s latest project includes his role in director Francesco Cinquemani’s film Monday ghosts.
Sands helmed the 2022 thriller as Bruce, part of a group of American filmmakers who travel to Cyprus to shoot a documentary about a once famous hotel where more than 100 people died under mysterious circumstances.
Inga BarkelleJanuary 26, 2023 20:00
How long will the search last?
With the latest update from the San Bernardino Police Department announcing that search efforts will only continue by air, the question remains: How long will the search continue?
In a new Twitter post, retweeted by authorities, a local journalist reports that rescue teams have completed more than “230 missions in the past several years” in the Mount Baldy mountain range.
It all cost the county more than $1 million (£806,000).
But for now, authorities have not set a deadline and insist the effort will “continue.”
Inga BarkelleJanuary 26, 2023 19:00
Where was Julian Sands when he disappeared?
Sands, who went missing on Jan. 13 and has not been heard from since, was climbing Mount Baldy, a 10,000-foot peak in Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains.
The mountain range is about 52 miles inside North Hollywood, the Los Angeles neighborhood where the British actor resides.
While most of the state experienced severe year-long droughts, this winter California saw heavy snow and rainstorms, killing at least 19 people across the state.
Inga BarkelleJanuary 26, 2023 17:34
More Stories
The premiere date for the fourth season of “Caliphate” has been revealed
Britney Spears upset after fans called 911 to delete her Instagram account
Lance Kerwin, actor of ‘Salem Lot’, dies at 62