The developers of the Callisto protocol say that a “damned typo” caused problems with the computer’s frame rate

The Callisto protocol .”/>

in Ars review for Callisto protocol last weekOur reviewer praised the 60fps graphics of the game’s performance mode on the PlayStation 5 version we tested. Since the game’s release, though online forums Like Reddit And the Steam ratings for the game Widespread complaints of stuttering frame rates and other poor performance saw the PC version.

Developers at Striking Distance Studios I acknowledge stuttering problems in “some” computer users Friday afternoon. Later that night, Squad Computer patch released “Improves gameplay stuttering issues due to shader compilation”. Testing on the Ars gaming platform (currently using an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti) indicates that the patch was successful and that the latest version of the game can achieve smooth frame rates above 60fps, even at “Ultra” graphics settings.

“Responsible and accountable”

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Striking Distance founder and CEO Glen Schofield Those widespread stuttering problems were attributed to the erroneous file being patched for the launch version of the game, “Fatal error by someone in a hurry.” in Separate tweetreferred to the problem as a “damn clerical error”.

“I’ll find out how this is [stuttering] It happened but my focus now is the fix [it]Scofield Tweet Sunday evening. “All of our energy is in it. In the end I am responsible and accountable.”

Aside from the widely reported PC issues, the game’s official Twitter account popped up on Sunday afternoon announce New patches for “all consoles that should fix the frame rate and crash issues some of you have reported.” However, there are still issues with ray tracing reflection on the Xbox Series X, and the developers are promising more information on this issue later in the week.

Callisto protocol is the first release from Striking Distance Studios, which was originally formed in 2019 To develop games in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Universe. Schofield, who helped create dead space franchise at Electronic Arts, he says building a big-budget game in just a few years was a big challenge for the new team.

“We’ve certainly tested everything but this is complex code,” Scofield said chirp. “We even had to build out the publishing team, so we’ve had our hands on it for 3.5 years. Please bear with me [sic]. “