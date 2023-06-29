The Delphi murder suspect has already confessed five times to killing the two children

Richer Allen, the suspect linked to the 2017 Delphi murder, admitted at least five times in calls from jail that he killed 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Document Fox News.

During the court hearing, Allen’s lawyer made the same claim, though he also said he believed the confessions were not conclusive because his client’s mental state was deteriorating in prison and he was not always on the phone. His wife or mother.

The Delphi double murder of children in 2017 was discussed in detail earlier in this article. Before February 13, 2017, Delphi was one of the quietest, safest, “everybody knows” American small towns in the state of Indiana. And here was a crime that rocked America, and it has since received tremendous attention.

Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, were in eighth grade and best friends. On a winter day in 2017, they went hiking together. A family member took them to a nearby hiking spot and arranged to pick them up a few hours later. However, the girls got lost and their bodies were found in the trees the next day.

Shortly before their deaths, Libby uploaded a photo on Snapchat of her friend site special, walking on an old disused railway bridge. It later turned out that the girl had recorded not only themselves, but also the killer. In the low-quality video, a figure in a blue jacket and jeans is shown walking on the same bridge as the girls. Police later released an audio file in which the words “comrades, down the hill” can be heard. Short video You can view it hereAudio recording You can ask here.

Allen was remanded in custody in 2022 and pleaded not guilty. There is a lot of evidence against the man. One is a round of ammunition that, although it does not fire, can be loaded into Allen’s gun.