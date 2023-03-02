The death toll from a Greek train crash rises as rescuers comb through the charred wreckage

At least 46 are killed in Greece’s worst train disaster

Railway workers quit their jobs in protest against safety standards

LARISA, GREECE (Reuters) – Rescuers combed through charred and skewered railway cars for more victims of Greece’s deadliest train accident on Thursday, in a disaster that killed at least 46 people and sent an outpouring of grief and anger nationally.

A high-speed passenger train with more than 350 passengers on board collided head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa late on Tuesday. Two carriages were thrown off the tracks, with two completely smashed and many engulfed in flames.

“The most difficult moment is this, when instead of saving lives, we have to recover the bodies,” Konstantinos Imanimedes, a 40-year-old rescuer, told Reuters at the crash site, 130 miles (210 km) north of Athens.

“Temperatures of 1,200 degrees and more in the carriages do not allow anyone to survive.”

Nearby, two weeping brothers said they had come to the crash site hoping to get some news about their father, aged about 60, after the hospital could not tell them if his body had been recovered.

Several passengers had to kick through windows to escape the flames. To identify some of the victims, relatives had to give DNA samples at a hospital in Larissa, where disbelief turned to anger for some.

A relative exclaimed, “Some bastards have to pay for this.”

Many of the victims were college students returning home from a long weekend, and officials said the death toll was expected to rise further. Dozens were injured.

The plane wreckage sparked grief and anger across Greece, as the government declared three days of national mourning.

Demonstrators threw stones at the offices of the Athens train company in the evening before being dispersed by volleys of tear gas fired by riot police. Protests also broke out in Thessaloniki.

[1/5] Rescue workers work at the site of the accident, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

On Thursday, trains were halted on a day of strike to protest what unions described as the refusal of successive governments to listen to repeated demands for better safety standards.

Newly appointed Transport Minister Giorgos Girapetritis said he was tasked with investigating the causes of the accident and modernizing the infrastructure, after his predecessor, Kostas Karamanlis, resigned on Wednesday over the accident.

investigation

The head of the Larisa train station was arrested, Wednesday, as authorities investigate the circumstances that led to the collision of a passenger train en route to the northern city of Thessaloniki with another train carrying freight containers coming in the opposite direction on the same track.

He was expected to appear before a local judge on Thursday.

In a televised address on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who earlier visited the crash site, said the evidence pointed to human error.

Nikos Tsouridis, a retired train driver’s instructor, said human error did not fully explain what happened.

“The head of the station made a mistake, but he admitted it, but certainly there must be a safety mechanism to fall back on,” he said.

Greece sold the railway company TRINOSE under its international bailout program in 2017 to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, and expects to invest hundreds of millions of euros in railway infrastructure in the coming years.

The Italian operation is responsible for passengers and freight, and the Greek state-controlled OSE for infrastructure.

Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Alexandros Avramidis, Rene Maltizo, Carolina Tagaris and Michel Kampas; Writing by Renée Maltezzo and Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Stonestreet and Frank Jack Daniel

