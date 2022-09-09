September 9, 2022

The death of Queen Elizabeth II: Remember the James Bond Olympic play she hid from the royal family

Queen Elizabeth II has always been up to the occasion when it comes to celebrating major events in the UK.

The Queen has never hid from the requests of the organizers of the celebrations, which she asked for her participation.

The royal family announced on Thursday (September 8) that the Queen has passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96. Greetings from the entertainment world.

In the aftermath of her death, people remember her appearance at notable events, the most famous of which was at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the televised event took place on July 27, 2012.

Things got off to an unexpected, but very enjoyable start thanks to a special cameo from Queen Elizabeth II alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Sitcom Duriong, the fictional spy accompanies the Queen from Buckingham Palace to the Olympics in a helicopter.

Then an actor playing the Queen appeared to jump out of a plane with a Union Jack parachute.

Making the scene even more enjoyable was the fact that the Queen kept her engagement a secret from her family.

An actor playing the role of the Queen at the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony

(AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, stage production manager Sam Hunter told broadcaster Kirsty Wark: “The Queen never told her family that she was doing this. That was one of the conditions when she agreed to be a part of it.”

According to Hunter, when watching the ceremony, you can see the surprise of her family members witnessing the moment for the first time simultaneously with the rest of the world.

Another memorable skit for the Queen happened just three months ago during her platinum jubilee celebrations, when she performed a scene alongside Paddington Bear, with the voice of Ben Wishesaw.

After the news of the king’s death, the official page of the fictional character on Twitter Pay a salute via a moving response to the scene They share together.

