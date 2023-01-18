The death of a French nun at the age of 118

Paris – A French nun who was thought to be the world’s oldest but said to be tired of the burdens of age died just weeks before her 119th birthday in a nursing home in the south. France said Wed.

Lucille Randon, better known as Sister Andre, was born in the town of Alice, southern France, on February 11, 1904, and lived through both world wars. As a little girl, she was startled by her first contact with electric lighting at school and, more recently, survived COVID-19 without realizing she had it.

Spokesman David Tavela said she died at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the southern port city of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be 110 or older, has listed her as the world’s oldest known posthumous person. JapanKen Tanaka, age 119, last year.

The world’s oldest known living person listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born María Branyas Moreira, who lives in Spain, at 115 years old.

Sister Andrei tested positive for Corona Virus In January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines in France and abroad.

In April last year, when asked about her exceptional longevity during the two world wars, she told French media that “Work… makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

But local newspaper Medi Libre reported that Sister Andre said in 2020, after recovering from COVID-19, “God has forgotten me.”

to her Health The newspaper stated that during her visit to her last May, she was imprisoned by the frail in age, with loss of vision, poor hearing, and a twisting of her face due to joint pain.

On better days, Sister Andre has been known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and some chocolate, and she celebrated her 117th birthday in 2021 with champagne, red wine, and port.

“It made me very, very, very happy,” she said in a phone interview at the time with the Associated Press. “Because I have met everyone I love and I thank the heavens for giving them to me. I thank God for the troubles they have gone into.”

Sister Andre, who is said to have taken her religious name in honor of her favorite brother, recalled the highlights of her long life in a May interview with Medi Libre saying, “It was the most beautiful day of my life when the Armistice (ending World War I),” and the people of Ales gathered in the square Principal to sing the French national anthem.

Electricity, which she first encountered turning on a light in a classroom when she was a little girl, was a new word she had to learn, and she said, “delight.”

Jeanne Calment, a French woman who also lived in the south of France, died in 1997 at the age of 122, said to have set a record for longevity.