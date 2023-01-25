The date, start time, and place to watch the Xbox Developer Direct event

It’s almost time for an all-time Xbox debut “live developer” Live broadcast! Yes, Microsoft is about to offer an in-depth look at some of the biggest upcoming Xbox and Bethesda games, in the form of an all-new event for 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Developer Direct event in January 2023.

What can we expect from Xbox Developer Direct?

Well, it’s hard! Since it’s a brand new show format for Xbox, we’re not quite sure what to expect in terms of delivery and how the show will flow from one moment to the next.

However, Xbox has been very clear about what games will be featured here. We expect to see brand new footage Forza MotorsportAnd RedfallAnd Minecraft Legends And The elder scrolls onlineincluding some potential release date information for some of these titles.

We also hope for another Xbox Game Pass drop, like Next month looks very dry at the moment. Xbox didn’t say if the subscription service will have a big presence here, but they’ll need to reveal more Xbox Game Pass titles sometime in the near future!

This Xbox Developer Direct event is taking place Wednesday, 25 January. The team’s first “live” show will include the four games listed above, with starfield Get a special offer for it in the future.