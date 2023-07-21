The Czechs completely cut themselves off from Russian gas

Natural gas used in the Czech Republic arrived in the country via Germany in the first six months of this year. Russian gas has been replaced by Norwegian natural gas and liquefied natural gas from LNG terminals in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The capacity of LNG terminals in the Netherlands can cover 40 percent of annual Czech natural gas consumption. Therefore, liquefied natural gas plays a very important role in creating energy security in the Czech Republic

– the minister told reporters.

Joseph Sikela is adamant that the negotiations for an even bigger LNG terminal capacity should continue to be checked. Negotiations are already underway with Germany, which is developing new LNG terminals.

ministry Report According to the Czech Republic, there are currently 3.04 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 88 percent full. At this time last year, gas storage facilities held 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas, compared to an average of 2.47 billion cubic meters of natural gas in previous years.

The record level of natural gas reserves is a result of the recent decline in consumption in the Czech Republic. In the first half of the year, Czechs used 3.96 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 12 percent less than a year ago. Compared to previous years, the average is 20 percent less – the Czech minister pointed out.

