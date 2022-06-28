The critically criticized Blade Runner remaster now includes a remastered version on Steam

Developer Nightdive Studios has announced that Blade Runner’s critically acclaimed Westwood Studios classic point-and-click adventure will now include a well-received ScummVM version of the original game. on Steam.

The Nightdive remaster was announced back in March 2020, but the project seemed to be in a permanent hiatus after the studio Tell Eurogamer She was struggling to overcome certain “obstacles”. It came as a bit of a surprise, then, when the much-anticipated Blade Runner enhanced version of Nightdive debuted earlier this month. With the release of June 23 History, but perhaps less surprising, given its history, when the modified version was released to less than stellar reviews.

For those who purchased the game via GOG, there was some relief in that all copies of the remaster came with Previously available ScummVM versionDeveloped by a dedicated group of enthusiasts. However, Steam buyers were stuck with the lower version of Nightdive – until today, which is when the studio revealed that it would add the ScummVM version as an alternative download for all purchases.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition – Nightdive Studios Trail.

Nightdive books in Steam function Announcing the news. “The original version of Blade Runner, called Blade Runner Classic, is now available to play with the Enhanced Edition. The free update will be downloaded automatically and when you start Blade Runner via Steam, you will be given the option to launch the Enhanced Edition, or the Classic Edition.”

Nightdive has also re-iterated its work on a first official patch for the Blade Runner remaster – but it hasn’t given any indication of when or what this might include.