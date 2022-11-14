The creators of ‘Stranger Things’ say the final season has the feel of Season 1 but in the scale of Season 4

The Duffer Brothers teased what to expect from the final season of “Stranger Things.”

They explained that the final chapter of the show will be a mixture of season one and season four.

The creators also joked that they made Netflix CEOs cry in their tone of voice for this season.

loading Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



Download the app



“Stranger Things” quickly became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix in 2016, and six years later, the Duffer Brothers are preparing for their final fifth season.

Eleven (Millie Bobby BrownThe Hawkins gang has faced a number of threats from the terrifying world of Upside Down over the years. But Season 4 introduces a big bad, Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell-Power), who’s been juggling things since before the series started, and The end of the penultimate season He sees him break down the walls between Hawkins and the Upside Down, which means that a bigger battle is looming.

The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, recently teased what to expect from the final episodes of the hit show when speaking at an event in Los Angeles last week (via The Hollywood Reporter). The duo made it clear that it would have the character of Season 1, matching the scale and scope of Season 4.

Ross Dover said, “I think what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in tone [season] One, but in terms of size, it is more in line with what [season] Four is. Hopefully he has a little bit of everything.”

The viewer also explained that “Stranger Things” season 5 He’ll see a little bit of each previous season in it along the way, obviously as a way to honor the series as a whole.

He described it as “the icing on the cake of all seasons, so it kind of got a little bit of every season, whereas before every season it was very special – three, that’s a huge summer season with our big beast; four was psychological horror.”

Ross Dover noted that they had “a lot to get into” before noting that they had a lot of character arcs to push by the end.

He said, “A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it’s a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up the loose ends and doing the final reveal.”

Meanwhile, Matt Dover joked that they managed to make Netflix executives emotional during the pitch meeting for the final season.

“We made our executives cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” he said. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were, like, budget meetings.”