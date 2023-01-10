January 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Cowboys vs. Tom Brady rounded off an action-packed weekend

Emet 7 mins ago 3 min read

The NFL playoff field is set.

The league released the schedule for the first round of the playoffs Sunday night after Detroit Lions hit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. That game concluded the regular season, and I got Seattle Seahawks The final match venue in the NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know to head into next weekend’s random card round, which kicks off at Road to Super Bowl LVII.

Wild-Card weekend schedule

49ers vs. Seahawks

Saturday January 14th | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

jaguar vs. chargers

Saturday January 14th | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Bills vs. Dolphins

Sunday 15 January | 1pm ET | CBS

Vikings against giants

Sunday 15 January | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Bengals against crows

Sunday 15 January | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

hacker vs cowboy

Monday 16 January | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Brooke Purdy and the 49ers The wild weekend will kick off with their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

NFC match image

1. Al-Nusour: Goodbye

After they beat New York Giantsthe Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and the top seed in the conference.

2. 49ers vs. 7. Seahawks

Saturday January 14th | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

The 49ers earned their 10th consecutive win Sunday by defeating the Cardinals. Thanks to Seattle’s overtime victory against the Rams, and the Lions’ ouster of the Packers in Green Bay, the Seahawks crept into last place in the NFC.

3. Vikings vs. 6. Giants

Sunday 15 January | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Neither the Giants nor the Vikings had anything to play on Sunday. The Vikings passed the Bears to finish their season, and the Giants were nearly relieved by their loss to the Eagles.

See also  2022 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifier report and highlights: Russell beats Sainz to hit first in Hungary as Red Bulls face trouble

4. Pirate vs. 5. Cowboy

Monday 16 January | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tom Brady The Buccaneers shut out the NFC South last week despite finishing the year 8-9. On the other hand, the Cowboys fell to the leaders, led by Sam Howell on Sunday in a brutal showing heading into the playoffs.

Picture of the AFC play-off match

1. Chiefs: Bye

The Chiefs shut out the AFC for the fifth time on Saturday with a win over the Raiders.

2. Billings vs. 7. Dolphins

Sunday 15 January | 1pm ET | CBS

The Dolphins crept past the Jets on Sunday to earn a spot in the playoffs, their first since 2016. The Bills pulled off an emotional win over Patriotswhich helped pull New England out of postseason contention, after last week’s game was canceled and Damar Hamelin’s terrifying collapse.

3. Bengals vs. 6. Crows

Sunday 15 January | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Those two teams will have a rematch next week in Cincinnati after the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday 27-16. The Bengals will enter the contest on an eight-game winning streak, while the Ravens may have to use third quarterback Anthony Brown again.

4. Jaguars vs. 5. Chargers

Saturday January 14th | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

The Jaguars sealed their playoff spot with a win over the Titans on Saturday night. The Chargers had nothing to play Sunday against Broncobut many beginners still play – Which turned out not to be a great idea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Demar Hamlin tweets his thanks after being transferred from Cincinnati to a Buffalo hospital 7 days after the crash

16 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Rising undefeated MMA superstar Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee Dead at age 18

1 day ago Emet
3 min read

Lovie Smith was fired as the Texas coach after only one season

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Last year marked the end of an era in spaceflight – here’s what we’ll see next

4 mins ago Izer
3 min read

The Cowboys vs. Tom Brady rounded off an action-packed weekend

7 mins ago Emet
4 min read

Exclusively from Apple reveals the surprise launch of the iPhone 15

9 mins ago Ayhan
4 min read

First on CNN: The Biden administration is preparing more measures to limit border crossings, preventing immigrants from traveling to the United States

13 mins ago Aygen