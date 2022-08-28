August 28, 2022

The Court of Appeal upheld the plan to deploy the SpaceX satellite

An appeals court has upheld Elon Musk’s SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The original approval came from the FCC in 2021.

SpaceX’s plan It was part of a campaign to provide a broad space internet to people who currently lack internet access.

Competitors opposed Viasat Inc. and DISH Network Corp.

SPACEX has launched more than 46 STARLINK satellites into orbit

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

Viasat said she believes “the decision is a setback for both space safety and environmental protection.”

The company added that if the court had forced the FCC to address “the complex issues surrounding the deployment of giant towers in[low Earth orbit]we believe harmful effects that could last for decades or even centuries to come” could have been avoided.

SpaceX launch in Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 53 Starlink satellites lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in April 2022. (Reuters/Steve Nesios/Reuters Photo)

In a lawsuit, Vyasat noted that SpaceX’s deployment plan was massive, noting “by comparison, nearly 10,000 satellites have been launched, in total, in all of human history.”

“We will remain vigilant in ensuring that SpaceX’s operations do not harm millions of satellite customers,” DISH said.

MUSK’S SPACEX PARTNERS WITH T-MOBILE TO Eradicate ‘Dead Zones’

SpaceX did not immediately comment.

Space X and T-Mobile announce service plan

Spacex founder Elon Musk, T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Seifert talk about a satellite mobile plan. (SPACEX HANDOUT)

last week, T-Mobile United States And SpaceX announced their collaboration to boost cellular service to remote areas via Starlink satellites.

See also  Elon Musk applauded as Saudi prince talks about possible Twitter takeover
The companies said the service will eliminate the need for cell towers and will do so cellular service extension to areas where it does not currently exist.

The new texting service is expected to be in a beta phase starting by the end of next year.

Reuters contributed to this report.

